Toastmasters Club 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Hybrid procedure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. There were members in person present at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and the remainder of those present for the meeting were by Zoom. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Education, Janice Stone. The invocation was given by Michael Villanueva, then followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. He called on Jennifer Haich, General Evaluator who introduced her evaluation team: The Grammarian, Dan Klimisch gave the word of the day, “gumption.” Ah Counter: Pat Acklie-Roth, Speech Evaluators Marsha Dahlseid and Janice Stone, Timer, Steve Hamilton and Vote Counter, Michael Villanueva.
Speeches were given by Jeremy Skrenes titled “Fox In Socks Rap,” The objective of the speech comes from the Pathways Program, Dynamic Leadership level 3, Understanding Vocal Variety and Dan Klimisch, speech titled “Focus On The Positive.”
Table Topics was led by Jack Dahlseid. Table Topics participants were: Jennifer Haich, Pat Acklie-Roth, Steve Hamilton, Michael Villanueva and Dan Klimisch. Following Table Topics Wilcox called on the Jokemaster of the Meeting, Pat Acklie-Roth.
Jennifer Haich, General Evaluator was then re-introduced to give an evaluation of the meeting and she called on Marsha Dahlseid to evaluate Jeremy Skrenes’ speech and Janice Stone to evaluate Dan Klimisch’s speech. She then called on Grammarian Dan Klimisch to give an overview on words and phrases used during the meeting and members who used the word for the day “gumption.” Other presentations on the meeting were given by Ah Counter Pat Acklie-Roth and Timer, Steve Hamilton.
Toastmaster Wilcox announced the winners as follows: Table Topics: tie between Jennifer Haich and Dan Klimisch, Speaker: Jeremy Skrenes and Speech Evaluator Janice Stone. Toastmaster Wilcox relinquished control of the meeting back to Vice President Education Janice Stone to review the next meeting assignments.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fry’n Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your Computer, iPad or iPhone and call a member of the club to get the password to join the meeting. For more information on Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485 or http://toastmastersclub.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.