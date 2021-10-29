Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Oct. 30, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson
• “The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Mallery
• “The Devil’s Advocate” by Steve Cavanagh
• “The Garden House” by Marcia Willett
• “The Garden of Promises and Lies” by Paula Brackston
• “An Impossible Promise” by Jude Deveraux
• “The Judges List” by John Grisham
• “Keep Me Warm at Christmas” by Brenda Novak
• “The Killing Kind” by Jane Casey
• “Love for Beginners” by Jill Shalvis
• “Mile High with a Vampire” by Lynsay Sands
• “Over My Dead Body” by Jeffrey Archer
• “Razorblade Tears” by S.A. Cosby
• “Secrets of the Chocolate House” by Paula Brackston
• “The Singing Trees” by Boo Walker
• “Summer Sons” by Lee Mandelo
• “The Survivors” by Alex Schulman
• “Twisted Tea Christmas” by Laura Childs
• “The Unknown” by Heather Graham
• “What You Don’t See” by Tracy Clark
• “When Ghosts Come Around” by Wiley Cash
———
Nonfiction
• “The Brilliant Abyss” by Helen Scales
• “Tunnel 29” by Helen Merriman
• “Wildland” by Evan Osnos
• “Women on Waves” by Jim Kempton
• “World War C” by Sanjay Gupta, MD
• “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey” by Amber Ruffin
AUDIOBOOK
• “No Middle Name” by Jack Reacher
LARGE PRINT
• “The Gold in These Hills” by Joanne Bischof
• “The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang
• “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson
• “The Magician” by Colm Tóibín
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” by J.K. Rowling Illustrated” by Jim Kay
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Countdown to Disaster” by Tom Watson
• “Just Beyond Series Vol. #1-4” by R.L. Stine
• “Stick Dig Tries to Take the Donuts” by Tom Watson
———
Nonfiction
• “The Amazing Lewis and Clark Expedition” by Jean F. Blashfield
• “DIY Monsters & Mischief Makerspace series #1-6”
• “Exploring with the Lewis and Clark Expedition” by Jessica Rusick
• “Haunted Places Series #1-6” by Kenny Abdo
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Chimpanzees for Tea!” by Jo Empson
• “Frankenslime” by Joy Keller
• “It’s Pumpkin Day, Mouse!” by Laura Numeroff
• “Nickelodeon 5-Minute Stories Collection
• “Poultrygeist” by Eric Geron
• “Pumpkin Heads” by Wendell Minor
• “This Book is NOT a Bedtime Story” by Eoin McLaughlin
———
Wonderbooks
• “How Do Dinosaurs Learn to Read” by Jane Yolen
• “I Need a Hug” by Aaron Blabey
• “Just in Case You Want to Fly” by Julie Fogliano
• “Little Fox and the Wild Imagination” by Jorma Taccone
• “Llama Llama Loose Tooth Drama” by Anna Dewdney
———
Nonfiction
• “Animals with Venom Series #1-6” by Julie Murray
JUNIOR DVDs
• “The Wiggles Halloween Party
ADULT DVDs
• “Nightdrive
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
