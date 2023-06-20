Marrying a farm kid has shown me the immense amount of pride in being part of the ag community. It is prevalent that the agricultural profession, while rewarding, is challenging. Running big dollar operations that are both physically and mentally demanding creates some serious strain on our mental health. Whether it’s a co-op employee spraying chemicals or spreading fertilizer for 70-plus hours a week or a farmer during planting or harvest, the demand never truly stops.

In my practice, I talk a lot about focusing on what is within our control. I can control the way I cope in a situation, but I cannot control how someone else chooses to cope. Likewise, I can control my choices on what products I utilize in my operation, but some things are simply out of my control, like grain and livestock prices or the unpredictable weather of the Midwest. The livelihood of ag operations and families balances on influences out of our control. We are forced to leave many factors up to chance, and that creates a lot of pressure.

