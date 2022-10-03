Birthdays Oct 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ella BertschElla Bertsch will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Oct. 16. Birthday greetings can be sent to her at Ella Bertsch, PO Box 473, Menno, SD 57045. Norma FosterHelp celebrate Norma Foster’s 90th Birthday on Oct. 8 with a card shower. Her address is P O Box 268 Wynot, NE, 68792. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Sep 30, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Motor grader Operator - Knox County Road Dept. Sep 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 Accidents Occur Hour Apart At Same SpotUpdate 5:46 p.m.:One Dead In Helicopter Crash Near YanktonUPDATE 1:14 p.m.: Victim In Helicopter Crash IdentifiedInmate Walkaway Reported At Yankton FPCKevin RehmCedar County Escapee Appears Confused In CourtKevin RehmTiana CostelloPilot Is IdentifiedDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (103)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Letter: Dominism (30)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (29)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)YHS Homecoming (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
