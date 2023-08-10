Scholastics Aug 10, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIESMINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. — The following students have been named to the 2023 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced.To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.Area students include: • Burbank — Taylor J Solomon, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts;• Vermillion — Young Xu, Senior, College of Science and Engineering. 