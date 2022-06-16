Yankton Medical Clinic Physicians Dr. Lori Hansen and Dr. April Willman were recently appointed to new leadership positions with USD’s Sanford School of Medicine.
Hansen is the Interim Dean of Medical Student Affairs. In this position, Hansen will provide leadership regarding the medical school’s curriculum, ongoing accreditation and student educational experiences and outcomes.
Dr. Tim Ridgway, Dean, USD Sanford School of Medicine, said, “Dr. Hansen is highly respected as a clinician and academic educator, and also deeply cares about the school of medicine and our students. I cannot tell you the value she brings to this position at such an important time.”
Hansen, FACP, FCCP is a Pulmonologist with Yankton Medical Clinic. She said, “I am happy to be a part of such a visionary school as USD Sanford School of Medicine who recognizes the importance of education and continuing to provide such outstanding outcomes for our students. I am honored to be a part of that legacy.”
Willman is the Interim Yankton campus Dean for USD Sanford School of Medicine as well as a clinical associate professor for the medical school.
Ridgway said, “Dr. Willman has a true passion for medical education and is well respected.”
Willman said, “I am excited and honored to fulfill this role within the Sanford School of Medicine and guide the Yankton Campus, in collaboration with the other campuses, to further the education of medical students in this incredible state. Teaching is my passion and I am dedicated to the education of students, engagement of faculty, and inspiring through empathy and compassion.”
Willman, FAAP, is currently a Pediatrician with Yankton Medical Clinic.
Ridgway added, “Yankton has a long and storied history of being a leader in medical education. These two individuals continue that tradition.”
