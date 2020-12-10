Each year, Pathways is overwhelmed by the generosity of our community during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Our refrigerators, freezers and pantry shelves are always full. The tree in our lobby is full of gifts for our clients. Some years our clients get multiple “Thanksgiving” or “Christmas” dinners because more than one family/group wishes to provide a nice meal. Whatever the donation may be, please know that we are thankful for each and every person who supports Pathways and our mission. This year, we are extremely thankful to be a COVID-free facility thus far. While we know we aren’t through this, it has made operations much easier with healthy clients. We are thankful of the many individuals and groups who have donated PPE throughout the year.
Another specific item we are thankful for this year is the recent gift of a vehicle from Gary and Vivian Westgard. Instead of trading in their vehicle, they decided to offer it to Pathways to use for transportation. This allows staff and volunteers to provide rides to our clients using the van, rather than using our personal vehicles. We thank the Westgards for their sincere generosity!
Recently, you may have received a letter in the mail from us explaining our basement expansion. This letter is serving as our final fundraiser of 2020. We held Cabin Fever Games as planned in February, but decided to cancel our other two events due to the pandemic. We are holding this final push to raise funds to assist with our operations after the expansion. 2021 is forecasting an increased need for additional staff, food, program supplies and utility costs. If you have some expendable funds and believe in Pathways’ mission, now is the perfect time to make a contribution to our efforts. We can accept any form of payment – even stocks and bonds thanks to Jerod Ibarolle, who helped us open an account with Edward Jones. We appreciate all who have contributed so far. Every dollar goes directly towards breaking the cycle of homelessness in those we serve.
On behalf of our Board, staff, volunteers and clients, thank you to all who have supported us in the past as we have expanded our services and learned how to operate at a higher capacity. We appreciate your continued support as we double our capacity and expand our services even further.
October Statistics
Emergency Shelter
52 unduplicated people received shelter in October for a total of 841 shelter nights. The 52 people broke down to 19 individual men, 5 individual women and 7 families with 19 children.
16 clients successfully completed our program and moved into stable housing. 6 clients were removed due to rule violations. 25 clients carried over into November.
Our waiting list sits at 71 people: 21 individual men, 8 individual women, and 17 families with 15 children.
Homeless Prevention
Three households (5F, 2M, 6C) began Homeless Prevention enrollments in October after receiving eviction notices. HP Services totaled $5,081. Enrollments for seven households ended in October (six for program completion and one due to criminal action).
Rapid Rehousing
Three households began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in October. (1F, 2M, 0C). RH services totaled $4,573. Three households completed their program in October.
Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
Three households (1F, 2M, 0C) received deposits totaling $1,225. All households were literally homeless and entered into housing that was either income-based apartments or with RH support.
Current Needs
While we are encouraging physical distancing, we do still have projects available for one person which will involve zero contact with anyone else. Projects include some basic construction, organizing donations, and assistance with organizing our furniture storage. If you have an interest in helping, especially if you have some extra time, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
