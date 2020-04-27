YANKTON COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
The Yankton College Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the names of deserving students who are the recipients of a named scholarship from the Yankton College Scholarship Program valued up to $1,000 each to use at an accredited college or university during the 2020-21 school year.
Graduating seniors and post-graduate students from nationwide submitted their applications by the February deadline that were then redacted and reviewed by a designated Yankton College Scholarship Committee. The 2020 recipients earned points from their scholastic merit, writing skills and most importantly having, either:
• a family relationship to Yankton College alumni, former faculty or staff;
• or a family friend, teacher, pastor or other person with a connection to Yankton College to recommend the applicant.
The 2020 general scholarships and their recipients with the Yankton College connections are:
• CHARLES A. ALSETH SCHOLARSHIP: Erin Baum, Highlands Ranch, Colo. — Eva (Kenton ‘64) Stob, Grandmother; Richard Kentmeister ‘64, Grandfather; Cora Kenton x’69, Aunt.
• BENNETT- WALTER SCHOLARSHIP: Deni Zeeb, Pierre — Kenneth Zeeb x’64, Grandfather; Monte Farnsworth ‘76, Friend.
• BROWN-DANIELS SCHOLARSHIP: Calyn Mowinkel, Milford, Neb. — Bill Mowinkel ‘76, Grandfather.
• CLASS OF 1962 SCHOLARSHIP: Aidan Feddes, Belgrade, Mont. — Jim Means ‘69, Grandfather; Kay (Berry ‘42) Means; Great Grandmother; Loren “George” Means ‘41, Great Grandfather; Barb (Means ‘75) Fraser Great Aunt; Berry Means x’66, Great Uncle.
• HOD & ANITA NIELSEN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Kelsey Oswald, Yankton. Selection by YHS.
• RIVOLA FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP: Thomas Dixon, Annapolis, Md. — Ken Willis ‘66, Grandfather. Blake Weaver, Rapid City — Monte Farnsworth ‘76, Grandfather. Michael Turner, Shoreview, Minn. — John Elliot Turner ‘39, Grandfather.
• ROSAMOND BURGI-HALL SCHOLARSHIP: Lauren Bruening, Yankton — Bernetta Vollmer, YC Dean’s Secretary and Registrar, 1959-84, Great-Grandmother. Liliana Dannenbring, Yankton — Adelaide (Wattson ED’28) Dannenbring, Great Grandmother; Suzanne (Dannenbring x’56) Mogen, Great Aunt; Janice (Dannenbring ‘58) Morton, Great Aunt. Lauren Eidness, Yankton — John Eidness, Coach 1974 -78, Great Uncle.
• REV. DR. DONALD B. WARD SCHOLARSHIP: Josie Krawalski, Yankton. Selection by YHS.
• CARL & CLE YOUNGWORTH SCHOLARSHIP: Kyra Schenk, North Sioux City — William Schenk ‘23, Great Grandfather. Mariah Roberto, West Hartford, Conn. — Barry J. St. Pierre ‘68, Great-uncle; Robert B. August ‘43, Great-great-uncle; Ann August x’79, 3rd cousin.
• BEMENT POST-GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP: Rob Ward, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Joseph Ward I, Great-great Grandfather, YC Founder and President; Sarah Wood Ward, Great-great Grandmother, wife of J. Ward I and YC Co-Founder; Donald B. Ward, Sr. 1900, Great Grandfather; Margaret Ward, Honorary Doctorate ‘38, Great-great Aunt, daughter of Sarah and J. Ward I; J. Ward II ‘30, Grandfather; Lorene (Tucker ‘30) Ward, Grandmother; Mary (Ward ‘31) Neuman, Great Aunt; Donald B. Ward, Jr., Great Uncle, YC President 1962-69; J. Ward III ‘66, Father, YC President 2015 — present; Lorelee (Ward ‘57) Biggs, Aunt; Mari (Ward x’68 ) McCarty, 1st Cousin; Robert Ward ‘39, 2nd Cousin; Ethel (Flint ‘41) Ward, wife of 2nd cousin; Gary Ward ‘71, 3rd Cousin; Nancy (Waltmire x’74) Ward, wife of 3rd cousin; Alan Ward ‘69, 3rd Cousin and Rhea (Ward x’74) Hulbert, 3rd Cousin.
• DR. FRITZ BRINK POST-GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP: Kate Katterhagen, Yankton — Joan (Bunnell ‘57) Neubauer, YC Board of Trustees 1991 — present, Friend/Sponsor; Jan Bertsch, YC volunteer, ProCausa awardee, Friend; Ron Bertsch ‘65, YC staff (8 yrs), Friend.
• DR. RICHARD G. SHERMAN POST-GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP: Katie Rolf, Leavenworth, Kan. — Kenneth Poppe ‘61, Grandfather; Karen (Haugland x’64) Poppe, Grandmother; Martha (Haugland ‘55) Rankin, Maternal Grandmother’s cousin.
Two graduating Yankton High School seniors were selected by a YHS Scholarship Committee to earn the Rev. Dr. Donald B. Ward Scholarship and the Hod & Anita Nielsen Memorial Scholarship, each of which require a YHS senior to be a recipient.
The named-scholarships are endowed from the kindness and generosity of Yankton College alumni or their family members in memory or in honor of individuals or a group inspired by the positive influences of Yankton College.
The goals of the Yankton College Scholarship Program are to perpetuate the College tradition of liberal arts in higher education, support deserving young persons who have shown outstanding promise, apply discretionary funds to a higher function and promote the memory and reputation of Yankton College.
Yankton College alumni are encouraged to provide a Yankton College scholarship application to eligible students in their family or circle of friends. Their connection to YC is a valuable addition to the application procedure. Download an application online at www.yanktoncollege.org or contact the Yankton College office at (605) 665-3661 and share with those seeking scholarship opportunities. The next application deadline is Feb. 26, 2021.
