Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Large Print
• Blindside by James Patterson, fiction
• Lost by James Patterson, fiction
• Revenge by James Patterson, fiction
• The Sinners by Ace Atkins, fiction
Adult Books
• 1,000 Places to See Before You Die by Patricia Schultz, nonfiction
• The Address Book by Deirdre Mask, nonfiction
• American Predator by Maureen Callahan, nonfiction
• Baby Massage by Peter Walker, nonfiction
• Citizen 865: The Hunt for Hitler’s Hidden Soldiers in America by Debbie Cenziper, nonfiction
• A Collective Bargain: Unions, Organizing, and the Fight for Democracy by Jane McAvelvey, nonfiction
• The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thomson-Hernandez, nonfiction
• Consent by Donna Freitas, nonfiction
• Faster by Neal Bascomb, nonfiction
• House Lessons by Erica Bauermeister, nonfiction
• The Ideal Team Player by Patrick Lencoini, nonfiction
• Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA by Amaryllis Fox, nonfiction
• Midnight in Samarra by Frank Gregory Ford, nonfiction
• Our History is the Future: Standing Rock verses the Dakota Access Pipeline by Nick Estes, nonfiction
• This Land is Their Land by David J. Silverman, nonfiction
• Unexplained by Richard Maclean Smith, nonfiction
• Weaving Explorer by Deborah Jarchow, nonfiction
• The Wild Dyer by Abigail Booth, nonfiction
• After Sundown by Linda Howard, fiction
• Blood of the Hunters by Ralph Compton, fiction
• The Business of Lovers by Eric Jerome Dickey, fiction
• The Clergyman’s Wife by Molly Greeley, fiction
• Close Up by Amanda Quick, fiction
• The Dime by Kathleen Kent, fiction
• The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree by Shokoofeh Azar, fiction
• The Final Deception by Heather Graham, fiction
• Ghosts of Harvard by Francesca Serritella, fiction
• The Honey-Don’t List by Christina Lauren, fiction
• A Hundred Suns by Karin Tanabe, fiction
• Lady Clementine by Marie Benedict, fiction
• Lethal Game by Christine Feehan, fiction
• Little Gods by Meng Jin, fiction
• Redhead by the Side of the Road by Anne Tyler, fiction
• The Sea Glass by RaeAnne Thayne, fiction
• Seeing Darkness by Heather Graham, fiction
• The Seep by Chana Porter, fiction
• The Sinner by J.R. Ward, fiction
• The Third Sister by Sara Blaedel, fiction
• The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher, fiction
• Wrath of Poseidon by Clive Cussler, fiction
Audio CDs
• It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way by Lysa Terkeurst, nonfiction
• Pretty Things by Janelle Brown, fiction
• The Wives by Tarryn Fisher, fiction
• The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn, fiction
Young Adult Books
• Cursed by Karol Ruth Silverstein, fiction
• Harley Merlin and the Cult of Eris by Bella Forrest, fiction
• Harley Merlin and the Detector Fix by Bella Forrest, fiction
• How It Feels to Float by Helena Fox, fiction
• Are You Listening by Tillie Walden, fiction, graphic novel
Easy Reading Books
• Look! I Wrote a Book! (And you can too!) by Sally Lloyd-Jones, nonfiction
• The Truth About Crocodiles by Maxwell Eaton III, nonfiction
• The Truth About Dolphins by Maxwell Eaton III, nonfiction
• The Truth About Hawks by Maxwell Eaton III, nonfiction
• The Truth About Hippos by Maxwell Eaton III, nonfiction
• When Sue Found Sue by Toni Buzzeo, nonfiction
• Cookies for Santa by America’s Test Kitchen, fiction
• Hat Tricks by Satoshi Kitamura, fiction
• The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City by Tara Lazar, fiction
• What is Given from the Heart by Patricia C. McKissack, fiction
• God is Great, God is Good by Sanna Anderson Baker, fiction, board book
Junior Books
• Ada Lovelace by Ben Jeapes, nonfiction
• Women’s Art Work by Sophia Bennett, nonfiction
• Belle: The Charming Gift by Ellie O’Ryan, fiction
• Fancy Nancy: Operation Fix Marabelle by Nancy Parent, fiction
• There’s a Dragon in My Backpack! by Tom Nicoll, fiction
• There’s a Dragon in My Dinner! by Tom Nicoll, fiction
• Green Lantern Legacy by Mihn Le Andie Tong, fiction, graphic novel
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
