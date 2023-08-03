TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five members and five guests at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and two members participating in the meeting via Zoom from Sioux Falls and Tabor and one guest from Minnetonka, Minn.
President Pat Acklie-Roth called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jana Lane who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Teresa Rentsch gave the word of the day, “dauntless,” which means fearless or incapable of being intimidated or subdued. Vernon Arens gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Public Presentation Errors.” Jeremy Skrenes conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions about “Summer” like favorite vacation as a kid, favorite snack, or meaning of Independence Day. Pat Acklie-Roth was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Roy Wilcox evaluated Vernon Arens’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Rain Lane who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Teresa Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “dauntless” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on speaking times; vote counter Steve Hamilton tallied votes for the best table topics response; and joke master Rose Lane. Guests at the meeting included Chris & Jessica Puckett, Rose & Rain Lane, Abby Schuring, and Leslie Johnson.
Toastmaster Jana Lane presented virtual trophies to Vernon Arens for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Leslie Johnson for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Pat Acklie-Roth. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
INTERCHANGE, INC.
The July 31 meeting of Interchange, Inc., was held at the Meridian Venue in downtown Yankton with Pres. Dana Schmidt presiding. There were 18 members in attendance. Following lunch, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and announcements were made. Dana reminded members that we will be back at the YSD Administration building for the next several meetings. Each week members will need to send an RSVP by Friday at 1pm with their catered lunch choice, and they are asked to bring their own beverage to the meetings.
Dana also reminded members that members’ annual dues are due.
Paula Tacke, Mead Museum, announced that the next “Feed Your Mind” program at the Mead building will be on Friday, Aug. 4, from noon to 1 p.m. The speaker will be USD Professor Hannah Havgaard, who will speak on the topic, “Women and the Homestead Act.” This program is co-sponsored by the S.D. Humanities Council and is free to the public.
Dana Schmidt, Director of the Yankton Community Library invited the public to the Summer Reading Wrap Up Party on July 31 at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park.
The drawing for a free lunch was awarded to Kathy Wibbels.
The July 31 meeting of Interchange was an off-site meeting, held at noon at the Meridian Venue in downtown Yankton. Owner Christin Blom provided an overview of their efforts to turn the former Hatch Furniture building into an event venue, décor rentals, and their family home! They can host up to 350 people, and can decorate for any size and type of event, and she can also do specialty decorating at other venues. The event décor inventory was purchased from ALC Event Décor, owned by Janet Stark. Christin gave members a tour of the main level event spaces, the basement storage area for the event décor inventory, and of their 3rd floor home which includes a rooftop yard!
The August 7 meeting will be at noon at the YSD Administration building, with Rita Wentworth as hostess. The program will be an update on the YSD from Supt. Dr. Wayne Kindle.
