“Grandude’s Green Submarine” by Paul McCartney, illustrated by Kathryn Durst; © 2021, Random House Books for Young Readers. 32 pages
———
It never matters where you go.
The season doesn’t matter, either. Just as long as you go somewhere, because you love a good adventure. Whether it’s swimming in warm weather or building snowmen in the cold, you know how to make an outing fun. You can make it even better if, as in the new book “Grandude’s Green Submarine” by Paul McCartney, illustrated by Kathryn Durst, you meet up with someone you love.
It was super-super-hot the day that the Chillers — Em, Lucy, Tom, and Bob — were invited into their Grandude’s “garden shed” to cool off. But gardening wasn’t what Grandude did there. The small building actually held his “top-secret Inventions Shed,” along with all kinds of devices to cool a kid down. And when the Chillers went into the basement, they saw the coolest invention of all: a big, smiley green submarine!
That meant that Grandude had adventure up his sleeve and if they were lucky, it might involve Nandude, “their adventurous grandmother.”
The Chillers jumped aboard the green submarine, Grandude held his golden compass in his hand and said a few magic words, and the green submarine leaped through the air in a search for Nandude, who was away. And so they floated, up through stormy clouds and past a parade to meet Grandude’s friend, Ravi, who sang a tune that Nandude had taught him, a song that was guaranteed to make animals dance.
But uh-oh, the storm clouds broke open and it started to rain. Grandude and the Chillers jumped aboard the green submarine again, and they went down-down-down on a river, past a jungle, and into the “shimmering blue ocean.”
It was beautiful down there near “the most spectacular sea life,” including an octopus that wasn’t happy about being bothered. When the octopus sprayed dark ink at the green submarine, that was scary, until Grandude and the Chillers heard music!
It came from a huge, brightly colored underwater ship that was heading straight toward the green submarine! And who do you suppose was steering the ship?
Before we go further: yes, THAT Paul McCartney.
Truth, though: grown-up readers probably could’ve figured that out in the first few pages of this kids’ book. Because it’s written partially in verse, “Grandude’s Green Submarine” has the kind of strange, trippy vibe you might expect from someone who co-wrote a song about a yellow one.
That’s not to say, though, that this book is some kind of hippie throwback.
Packed with action in a story for modern kids, McCartney invites readers on an imagination-stretching adventure here, one that takes them both high and low and that bounces around like a rubber ball on a trampoline. This will hold your child’s attention while it tickles their sense of fantasy; the movement-loaded, jam-packed, rainbow-colored illustrations from Kathrun Durst will keep them happily surprised with lots to see.
With all there is inside this book, don’t be surprised if your 4- to 6-year-old asks to hear this story often. They’ll want “Grandude’s Green Submarine” for themselves, so get it.
