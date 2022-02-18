Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Feb. 19, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Ballad of Laurel Springs” by Janet Beard
• “Buried in the Stacks” by Allison Brook
• “Checked Out for Murder” by Allison Brook
• “Don’t Cry for Me” by Daniel Black
• “A Game of Fear” by Charles Todd
• “Her Hidden Genius” by Marie Benedict
• “Honor” by Thrity Umrigar
• “The Intangible” by C.J. Washington
• “Love & Saffron” by Kim Fay
• “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis
• “The Mystery of the Sorrowful Maiden
• “The Neighbor’s Secret” by L. Alison Heller
• “No One Will Miss Her” by Kat Rosenfield
• “Real Easy” by Marie Rutkoski
• “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan
• “Seven Dirty Secrets” by Natalie D. Richards
• “Small World” by Jonathan Evison
• “A Stranger’s Game” by Colleen Coble
• “Such a Pretty Smile” by Kristi DeMeester
• “A Thousand Steps” by T. Jefferson Parker
• “Three More Months” by Sarah Echavarre
• “Trashlands” by Alison Stine
• “Undermoney” by Jay Mewman
• “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
• “The Way We Weren’t” by Phoebe Fox
Nonfiction
• “The Auschwitz Photographer” by Luca Crippa
• “Cuba: an American History” by Ada Ferrer
• “The Defense Lawyer” by James Patterson
• “Fight” by John Della Volpe
• “Invisible Child” by Andrea Elliott
• “The Least of Us” by Sam Quinones
• “Lost & Found” by Kathryn Schulz
• “The New Wedding Book” by Michelle Bilodeau
• “Quilting Through the Year” by Sherilyn Mortensen
• “Unfollow Your Passion’ by Terri Trespicio
• “Unthinkable” by Jamie Raskin
• “Wake” graphic novel by Rebecca Hall
• “When Can We Go Back to America?” by Susan H. Kamei
• “Zen and the Art of Dealing With Difficult People” by Mark Westmoquette
LARGE PRINT
• “The Hope Chest” by Carolyn Brown
• “A Man of Honor” by Barbara Taylor Bradford
• “Shiloh” by Lori Benton
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Chain of Gold” by Cassandra Clare
• “Good Girls Die First” by Kathryn Foxfield
• “Kill Shakspeare: vol. 2” graphic novel by Conor McCreery
• “The Last She” by H.J. Nelson
• “A Snake Falls to Earth” by Darcie Little Badger
Nonfiction
• “Code Name: Badass” by Heather Demetrios
• “Girlhood” edited by Masuma Ahuja
• “How to Be a Global Citizen: Be informed. Get involved.”
• “RBG’s Brave and Brilliant Women” by Nadine Epstein
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Frankie and Bug” by Gayle Forman
• “The Insiders” by Mark Oshiro
• “Keeping it Real” by Paula Chase
• “Strangeville School is Totally Normal” by Darcy Miller
• “Susie B. Won’t Back Down” by Margaret Finnegan
• “Word Travelers and the Taj Mahal Mystery” by Raj Haldar
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Chaiwala!” by PritiBirla Maheshwari
• “Dream Street” by Tricia Elam Walker
• “A House” by Kevin Henkes
• “Magic Candies” by Heena Baek
• “Rock What Ya Got” by Samantha Berger
Nonfiction
• “Nina” by Traci N. Dodd
• “Stitch by Stitch” by Connie Schofield-Morrison
• “A Tree is a Home” by Pamela Hickman
• “The Universe and You” by Suzanne Slade
ADULT DVDs
• “Dune”
• “Genius: Aretha”
• “Joe Bell”
• “Later Days”
• “No Time to Die”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
