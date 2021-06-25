Nic and Laura Westergaard agreed to host their yard as one of the six sites in Yankton for the 13th Tour of Lawns and Gardens on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. All are invited to the SDSU Extension Missouri Valley Master Gardeners sponsored event.
Tickets for the tour will be sold at the Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh St. on Saturday morning (from 8 a.m.-noon). A suggested donation includes the registration for the tour, a tour guide and a map of Yankton city limits with the home addresses indicated. A plant sale will be also held in the Riverview Reformed Church parking lot. For questions, call 605-660-6763.
The lawns and gardens selected for this tour show fantastic curb appeal, organized plant arrangement(s), interesting arrangement of impatiens bags on a front tree as well as a large number of succulents in pots brought inside for protection during the winter. The master gardeners are grateful to the six homeowners for sharing their yards.
Laura said she got “her start” in the landscaping business while working with her dad, Leonard Gollnick, (the “Fish Guy”) with his ponds and water features. She earned a landscape design and horticulture degree from Southeast Technical College and her husband, Nic earned an architectural design and construction management degree from Mitchell Technical Institute. They created the landscape business “NatureScaping Design” in 2012.
As gardeners, we wondered what professionals would include in their own yard design. Nic and Laura moved into their home in 2015 and since have renovated their entire yard. Laura kept two large trees and one “Quickfire” Hydrangea bush. All the other plantings are from their design.
The first thing they planted was a “Royal Raindrops” crabapple tree. A large patch of Walker’s low catmint in the backyard certainly enhances the area. A willow shrub stands out during the backyard walkthrough. Laura showed some sumacs that are a beautiful chartreuse color now but turn a brilliant orange in the fall.
The landscape in the front of their house draws the eye to beautiful foliage, perennials, statues and paver paths. With the dry spell we have experienced, keeping everything watered is a challenge for this couple as it is for all in our area.
Nic and Laura built their deck and attached a large wooden planter to the back side of their house. Nic commented the large planter held “about 20 bags of soil” as well as other amenities. Their purple theme includes many colored petunias, blue salvias and papyrus and enhances the deck.
As landscaping is at “their busiest” now, they discussed “works in progress” they are planning. The future of this yard will also be something to behold!
The master gardeners utilize funds from the Lawn & Garden tour ticket donations and plant sale proceeds for club plant projects and to assist other groups’ horticulture projects. These local projects include: Yankton community garden upright garden beds, a 4-H youth gardening project, the Yankton area Boys & Girls Club Garden projects, the Yankton Seed Library hands-on activities (when activated), Keep Yankton Beautiful projects, gardening books for the Yankton Community Library and the G.A.R. Hall landscaping.
