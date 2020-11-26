As the coronavirus spreads throughout the globe, we are faced with uncertainty. It feels like the situation changes daily. We have work interruptions, family disruptions, school adjustments, and health concerns, and we all are experiencing an increase in stress and anxiety as we go through the pandemic month after month.
We feel the tension as we try to adapt to a new normal. One of the biggest concerns that parents have is, “How do we help our kids when we may need help ourselves?”
According to experts in child psychology, it is always important for parents to control their own behavior, emotions, and thoughts as they go through their days. This crucial skill is something parents can help develop in their children, especially during times of uncertainty and stress.
Stress is not a bad thing for a child to experience if the parent does their best to introduce stress in predictable, moderate, and controllable ways. This teaches a child to be resilient when faced with challenges.
Here are some things that families can do to manage the stress that the Coronavirus pandemic is causing.
Have structure in your child’s day. Continue routines such as daily chores and bedtime routines. Predictability is comforting.
Eat together at mealtimes, and offer foods that have a high nutritional value.
Limit the amount of media that your child is exposed to each day, and keep them away from any media that has violence.
Get your child’s body moving to promote exercise, even if confined to the home. Make up a fun game that includes movement.
Parents and children need to connect with others. Stay physically distant but emotionally close. Socializing, even by phone, is one of the most powerful ways to decrease stress.
As a family, do something helpful for someone else. Let the kids help to decide which activity to do, such as make cards for the residents of a nursing home, rake the leaves or shovel snow for an elderly neighbor, take someone a meal, etc.
Be sure everyone in the family gets a good night’s sleep. Sleep refreshes our brain’s ability to cope with stress.
Do enjoyable activities to maintain a positive attitude. Listen to music, write in a journal, learn to make something new for dinner, play a game, etc.
Remember that a parent’s emotions are just as contagious as the virus! Regulate your emotions to stay mentally healthy, and your children will be calmer and less anxious during these anxiety-ridden times.
Sherri Rodgers-Conti is director of Southeast CASA.
