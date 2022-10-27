TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294

Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with four people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and five people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton, one from Yankton County, one from Tabor, one from Wausa, and one from Sioux Falls. President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Walter Rentsch who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Teresa Rentsch gave the word of the day, “abide,” which means to bear patiently or to endure without yielding. Jeremy Skrenes gave a 3-minute prerecorded speech titled “TicTok – The Evaluator Role in Toastmasters.” Kevin Buhl conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to questions such as your favorite movie & why, favorite music, and hobby to relax. Pat Acklie-Roth was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Roy Wilcox evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Janice Stone who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Teresa Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “abide” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Dan Klimisch who reported on speaking times; vote counter Roy Wilcox tallied votes for the best table topics response; and Steve Hamilton who was joke master.

