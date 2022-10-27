Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with four people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and five people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton, one from Yankton County, one from Tabor, one from Wausa, and one from Sioux Falls. President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Walter Rentsch who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Teresa Rentsch gave the word of the day, “abide,” which means to bear patiently or to endure without yielding. Jeremy Skrenes gave a 3-minute prerecorded speech titled “TicTok – The Evaluator Role in Toastmasters.” Kevin Buhl conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to questions such as your favorite movie & why, favorite music, and hobby to relax. Pat Acklie-Roth was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Roy Wilcox evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Janice Stone who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Teresa Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “abide” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Dan Klimisch who reported on speaking times; vote counter Roy Wilcox tallied votes for the best table topics response; and Steve Hamilton who was joke master.
Toastmaster Walter Rentsch presented virtual trophies to Jeremy Skrenes for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Pat Acklie-Roth for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Oct. 20, 2022, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Eight officers answered roll call. Six other members were present, and District 8 President Karen Richelieu was also in attendance.
Minutes from the September meeting were approved. Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Jane Kopecky, second by Martha Ausborn.
Reports: Americanism — Rules for the essays have been distributed to area schools. Membership — Half of the members have submitted their annual dues. A brochure describing the ALA Youth Programs was made available for review. Dictionaries — Dictionaries have been delivered to all but one school; will be completed soon. Cheers — Greetings have been sent during the month
Old Business: President mentioned that Legion and ALA members Fran and Sandy Johnson were recognized for their volunteer work the Center.
New Business: Donations to the HSC Gift Shop project will be sent to the state office. Motion by Martha Ausborn, second by Janice DeJong to donate $100. Motion carried.
Initiation of new members was re-scheduled to the November meeting.
President Malena introduced our guest, District 8 President Karen Richelieu. She gave an interesting report on the National ALA Convention in Milwaukee. Some highlights from the convention included the reading of part of the winning essay in the SD Americanism contest, the vote on dues increase, the award given to the DTOM Ranch near Warner, where veterans receive specialized care to treat PTSD, and the memorial service to honor deceased members.
District President reminded members of the District 8 meeting to be held Oct. 23 in Wakonda. Social hour begins at 1 p.m., with meeting following at 2 p.m.
With no further business to come before the members, meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is Nov. 15. Hostesses are Gloria Pibal and Martha Ausborn. The program will be on Veterans Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.