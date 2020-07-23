The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management wants to remind you that July is Lightning Safety Awareness month.
Summertime means that many of us are outdoors much more than we are in other months. Summer is also peak for one of the nation’s deadliest weather phenomena — lightning. Over 25 million cloud to ground lightning strikes occur each year. The good news is that only about 10% of lightning strike victims die. The other 90% live with some varying degrees of discomfort or disability, many for the rest of their lives. Lightning is nothing to ignore. Lightning can strike as far away as 25 miles. So, when Thunder roars, go indoors. Stay there until at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder is heard.
Lightning Myths and Facts
• Myth: A lightning victim is electrified. If you touch him, you’ll risk being electrocuted.
• Fact: The human body does not store electricity, and lightning victims require immediate medical attention. It is perfectly safe to touch a lightning victim in order to give them first aid. Call 911 for help.
• Myth: If it’s not raining or there aren’t any clouds overhead, you’re safe from lightning.
• Fact: Lightning often strikes several miles from the center of a thunderstorm, far outside the rain or thunderstorm cloud. In fact, “bolts from the blue” can strike as far as 25 miles out from the parent thunderstorm. That’s why it’s important to seek shelter at the first indication of a thunderstorm and stay there until 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.
• Myth: The rubber soles of shoes or rubber tires on a car will protect you from a lightning strike.
• Fact: Rubber-soled shoes and rubber tires provide NO protection from lightning, but most vehicles with metal tops and sides do provide adequate shelter from lightning because the charge travels through the metal frame and eventually into the ground. Just be sure to avoid contact with anything inside the vehicle that conducts electricity. Remember, convertibles, motorcycles, bicycles, open-shelled outdoor recreational vehicles and cars with fiberglass shells offer no protection from lightning.
• Myth: “Heat Lightning” occurs after very hot summer days and poses no threat.
• Fact: Many people incorrectly think that “heat lightning” is a specific type of lightning. Actually, it is just lightning from a thunderstorm that is too far away for any thunder to be heard (thunder is seldom heard beyond 10 miles under ideal conditions). If the storm approaches, the same lightning safety guidelines above should be followed.
• Myth: Lightning never strikes the same place twice.
• Fact: Lightning often strikes the same place or object repeatedly, especially if it’s tall, pointy and isolated. The Empire State Building is struck by lightning nearly 100 times each year.
• Myth: If caught outside during a thunderstorm, you should seek shelter under a tree.
• Fact: Seeking shelter under a tree is one of the leading causes of lightning related fatalities. Remember, NO PLACE outside is safe when thunderstorms are in the area. If you are caught outside in a thunderstorm, keep moving toward a safe shelter.
• Myth: Metal structures or metal on the body (jewelry, watches, etc.) attract lightning.
• Fact: The presence of metal has no bearing on where lightning will strike. Mountains are made of rock but get struck by lightning many times a year. Rather, an object’s height, shape, and isolation are the dominant factors that affect its likelihood of being struck by lightning. While metal does not attract lightning, it obviously does conduct electricity, so stay away from metal fences, railings, bleachers, etc. during a thunderstorm.
• Myth: If caught outside during a thunderstorm, you should lie flat on the ground.
• Fact: NO PLACE outside is safe when thunderstorms are in the area. If you are caught outside in a thunderstorm, keep moving toward a safe shelter.
We hope this shows you how dangerous lightning can be. We do have this information as well as other interesting topics on the county website. http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/emergency-management
