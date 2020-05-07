Four-year-old Billy was watching his grandmother finish up doing the dishes from the evening supper. At one point, Grandma turned and asked, “Billy would you go out on the back porch and get the broom so I can sweep the kitchen?” Billy gladly jumped at the chance to help his Grandmother and he went to the back door, but when he opened it the porch was covered in pitch darkness. Suddenly, Billy was afraid and came back with no broom.
Grandma, sensing Billy’s fear, asked him, “Billy are you afraid of the dark?” Billy replied by nodding his head. Grandma smiled and said, “Billy, do you remember at Sunday school how they taught you that Jesus is everywhere?” Billy looked at Grandma and said, “Do you mean Jesus is even on that back porch?” Grandma nodded her head and said, “Yes, Jesus is everywhere even on that dark back porch.” With this news, Billy once again went to that back porch door, opened the door and reached his hand into the darkness and said, “Jesus please hand me the broom.”
Every time I tell that story, people tend to smile and laugh. Having a good laugh is good, especially when one is going through dark and difficult times. As a nation, even as a world, we are facing a darkness that is created by a deadly virus. While people work around the clock to care for the ill and others search for some cure, most of us wait. We wait for some “good news” that our lives might go back to normal.
This waiting reminds me of Jesus disciples on a dark Friday a long time ago. On that Friday darkness covered the land as Jesus suffered and died on the cross. With Jesus’ death, the disciples’ dreams were destroyed. But, everything changed on Sunday with the amazing news that Jesus was alive. He had risen from the dead. The tomb was empty; their Savior and Lord is alive. Instead of living in sorrow over their guilt and sins, they live in the light of the empty tomb. Their Lord and Savior is alive, and because He lives, all who trust in Him have life now and forever. For by His death He paid the price for sin, and by His resurrection He gives life everlasting to all who trust in Him. This is the good news of Easter!
This message of Good Friday and Easter changes everything. It gives us hope in the midst of our fears and doubts. Even now in the midst of this darkness of death and disease, we who know Christ as our Risen Savior have hope and joy. We know that nothing can separate us from Christ. As God’s word states, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? … No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8: 35, 37-39)
During this time we might add “and neither COVID-19 can separate us from the love of God in Christ.” Christ has conquered all our foes and whatever darkness we may face in life whether it is divorce, a disaster or even a deadly illness, Christ is there for us. In the midst of our darkness, Jesus offers us more than a helping hand, He gives us Himself as the light of the world. Yes, Jesus is the light of the world; a light that no darkness can overcome.
God’s Peace in Christ, our Risen Savior!
