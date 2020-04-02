It’s difficult to know how to start an article for our readers this month.
The uncertainty of the coming days and weeks makes me feel a little bit stuck. I’ve had days of real anxiety and sadness since we decided to close our gallery doors. That said, I am delighted by all the art I see on sidewalks, windows and doors as I take walks with my dogs each day. I am encouraged by all the folks in our community and far beyond offering free arts resources, virtual tours, and home concerts. When there is a crisis, people turn to and rely on the arts for connection, for communication, for joy, hope and for encouragement.
So while we are having to operate a little differently right now, our mission remains to educate, advocate, and enrich Yankton by integrating the arts into the community!
In response to Covid-19, YAA closed the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery on March 13, and it will remain closed until further notice. This closing includes all group meetings, classes and rentals. The exhibit currently on the walls in the gallery is the annual Youth Art Exhibit. This year’s exhibit features students from Yankton High School. Because this is always our most well attended exhibit, we have worked diligently to create a virtual exhibit of the artwork on display … hoping it will be our most well viewed exhibit! You can see the videos we created on our website: https://yanktonareaarts.org/programming/exhibits/. While there, be sure to check out the exhibit brochure that talks about the amazing YHS art teachers, Peter Deming and Mallory Schmidt. Currently, we are not planning to change exhibits until we are able to welcome visitors back into our gallery. Additionally, we are stockpiling a list of online resources for people to enjoy … concerts, virtual exhibits, art classes, etc. Those can also be found on our website and will be updated regularly.
I feel so lucky to live in Yankton. We are a community composed of innovative and supportive businesses and individuals. One way you can help support YAA in this time of standstill is to purchase a YAA T-shirt through HereForGood605.easw.com. Our friends at Embroidery and Screenworks are selling T-shirts with our logo for only $20. Half of all YAA shirt sales come back to YAA. Basically, you are buying a $10 shirt and giving $10 to YAA! When you get to the website, you’ll see how much money has already been raised for small businesses and non-profits. At the time I’m writing this, the amount in donations is over $21,000! In the search bar, be sure to type in Yankton Area Arts. Add our shirt to your cart along with some of your other favorite local small businesses and non-profits.
We so appreciate your support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, or becoming a member via https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Don’t forget to take some time watching the virtual YHS exhibit as well! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe friends! Happy April.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is currently closed until further notice. This closure includes all classes, group meetings and rentals. Staff will be holding limited office hours. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.