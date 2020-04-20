IRENE-WAKONDA
3rd Quarter “A” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.50 or better with no grade below a “B”
• SENIORS — Aune, Samantha; Boese, Baylee; Emmick, Abbey; Fitzgerald, Skylyn; Gengler, Kylie; Jensen, Jacob; Johnke, Madison; Larsen, Levi; Logue, Alison; Logue, Evan; Lucas, Cal; O’Malley, Malloy; Schuring, Eric; Sees, Hailey; Spurrell, Gavin; Van Beek, Tate; Van Driel, Marcus
• JUNIORS — Andersen, Kayla; Bahm, Dieken; DuBois, Skylar; McDonald, Emma; Mohr, McKenna; Spangler, Zain
• SOPHOMORES — Freeman, Willa; Heirigs, Sydney; Johnke, Dawson; Knodel, Katie; Libby, Conner; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; MacArtney, Alexander; Mork, Mckenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell
FRESHMEN — Brewer-Highland, Zoey; Broderson, Clay; Hauger, Peter; Hill, Kyra; Libby, Garrett; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel; Tallman, Justin
• 8th GRADE — Girard, Benjamin; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob
• 7th GRADE — Boysen, Brock; Lyngstad, Brenna; Marshall, Emma; Orr, Hailey; Orr, Madison; Rudd, Natalie
———
3rd Quarter “B” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.00 or better with no grade below a “C”
• JUNIORS — Nelson, Benjamin; Rosencranz, Shelby; Thompson, Kiara
• SOPHOMORES — Bak, Jordan; Johnson, Mason; Mellem, Megan
• FRESHMEN — Backer, Ashlyn; Dahlerup, Chase; Kribell, Kylie; Zurcher, Kylie
• 8th GRADE — Anderson, Zoey; Flynn, Emerson; Sees, Jenna
• 7th GRADE — Hansen, Jens; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Kuchta, Jett; Logue, Emma; Oien, Shelby; Peterson, Madlyn; Wilcox, Logan
THE HONOR SOCIETY OF PHI KAPPA PHI
BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Katie Leapley of Coleridge, Nebraska, at Wayne State College
• Lauren Hahne of Hartington, Nebraska, at Wayne State College
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Some of the organization’s notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. Each year, Phi Kappa Phi awards nearly $1 million to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, funding for post-baccalaureate development, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.
JOHN AND LYNDALL CORNETTE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
The John & Lyndall Cornette family, along with the Yankton Elks Lodge #994, has awarded two $1,000 scholarships for one year to Yankton High School seniors, Lexi Rust and Reid Dutrow.
The John & Lyndall Cornette Memorial Scholarship is being provided by the Cornette family and was administered by Yankton Elks Lodge #994. John was a beloved guidance counselor at Yankton High School for many years, while Lyndall was a community organizer and leader of numerous organizations.
If there is one organization which epitomizes their devotion to community, it is the Elks. The Elks were family. The Cornettes spent many nights with the entire family going to Lodge #994. Often summer vacations revolved around going to the national convention. As with most organizations that he was a part of, John moved into a leadership position. In addition to serving as Exalted Ruler of Lodge #994, he also served in several national and state roles, including State President. For over two decades, he was South Dakota’s Drug and Alcohol Awareness Chair. Lyndall was always by his side offering support, leadership, and assistance.
Their children, in honor of their parents have awarded the scholarship to students exemplifying the values as defined by John’s and Lyndall’s lives. The scholarship recipients have excelled in the areas of leadership and community service. The recipients have demonstrated high character traits such as kindness and strength during times of adversity. Congratulations to Reid and Lexi.
SOUTH DAKOTA FFA NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS
There is a need to fill the pipeline of leaders in the agriculture industry, and industry is stepping up to help students meet that need. The covid-19 pandemic only reinforces the importance of a safe, abundant food supply to feed people in our communities and globally. Agriculture has not shut down during this pandemic and student learning is not ending either. Students are still preparing for agricultural careers, and hopefully more will take a second look at careers in the agriculture industry when they understand the role agriculture plays in times like this.
In 2020, the National FFA awarded $54,500 in scholarships, to 24 SD FFA members, through the National FFA Scholarship program. Scholarships are sponsored by businesses and individuals through the National FFA Foundation and are given for a wide variety of experiences, career goals and higher education plans. These students devoted much time and effort to FFA involvement, work experience, supervised agricultural experience (SAE), community service, leadership skills and academics, making them likely future leaders in agriculture. Recipients are:
• Blake Johnson, Centerville — Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough Scholarships/Henson Ford Inc.: $1,000.
• Grant Handel, Menno — Domino’s Pizza LLC Scholarship: $1,000.
• Aidan Friesen, Menno — MetLife Foundation Scholarship: $2,000.
• Austin Bartelt, Parkston — America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship Program: $1,500.
• Cole Rumsey, Yankton — America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship Program: $1,500.
HARTINGTON NEWCASTLE
Third Quarter Honor Roll/ April 2020
“B” Honor Roll
7th Grade — McKenzie Bruning, Carmen Buschkamp, Sam Pinkelman, Abi Rice, Cole Rosener, Madelyn Rosener, Isabell Schaecher, Jack Steffen, Maddie Steffen
8th Grade — Abigail Anderson, Kennedy Gotch, Alexus Hans, Molly Kathol, Kale Korth, Mani Lange, Seth Pinkelman, Dayton Sudbeck, Riley Sudbeck
9th Grade — Michael Brandow, Logan Castillo, Carsen Hopping, Riley Krause, Aida Lammers, Alivia Morten, Ciara Pinkelman
10th Grade — Erin Folkers, Erin Meisenheimer, Bennet Sievers
11th Grade — Isaac Bruning, Keanna Korth, Keeley Wiepen
12th Grade — Dylan Dendinger, Reagan Hansen, Sam Harms, Kerrigan Hoesing, Brianna Hopping, Austin Jansen, Autumn Lammers, Carter Lammers, Kalyn Martinson, Matthew Meisenheimer, Shaye Morten, Michael Pinkelman, Freedom Rogers, Kaitlyn Willis
———
“A” Honor Roll
7th Grade — Cole Heimes
8th Grade — Dalton Rice, Emma Wubben
9th Grade — Lane Heimes, Isabella Hulit, Rebekah Pinkelman
10th Grade — Jessica Opfer, Leah Reichle
11th Grade — Kayden Jueden
12th Grade — Hope Hulit, Aspen Jansen, Abbe Morten, Taylor Rogers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.