In the Gospel of St. John, Jesus said, “In the world, you will have tribulation. But take heart, I have overcome the world.”
Of all the promises that Jesus made to His followers, the promise that we would have tribulation is my least favorite. We sure do have trouble in this world. In the case of Covid 19, tribulation is experienced by people around the world. Is there anyone in our community who can say they have not been affected? Senior citizens are missing their grandchildren and worried about protecting their health, many people have seen their retirement savings evaporate, some have been laid off, many are working from home, high school students see their plans for sports, arts, prom and graduation disappear, college students sent home, children are now being schooled from home, teachers trying to educate online, churches trying to carry on ministry without meeting face to face, businesses scrambling to stay afloat, health care workers desperately trying to keep the community well: we are suffering in different ways, but we all have been affected, and are experiencing suffering and anxiety.
In this world we have tribulation, and that is especially true for those who are leaders. Whether you are a leader in your home, in city government, in your workplace, in the state, or in the church, leaders are facing troubles. Leaders have to make decisions based upon limited, conflicting and uncertain data. Those decisions could potentially have life or death consequences and certainly affect the wellbeing of people that those leaders care about. Most leaders have been called “stupid” or “Irresponsible” or “fearful” in the last few weeks. (The name calling has been far more colorful than that, but I’m trying to keep this clean.) I would encourage all Christians to join me in doing this: Let us keep our leaders in our prayers, and let us practice charity when discussing their decisions. Rather than assume that they are “trying to kill us all” or “cripple the economy,” we can try assuming that our leaders are doing the best that they can under extraordinary circumstances. If we disagree, we could respectfully voice our arguments. In high school debate, we had a saying, “Instead of increasing your volume, improve your argument.” We could all do with a little less volume, a kinder tone, and respectful and thoughtful arguments.
Personally, when the temptation to be angry or sad or hopeless comes, I try to think of someone else who is hurting: someone who lives alone, a grandparent who is missing their grandchildren, a senior who is missing out on their last season of their high school career, a family who has seen their income evaporate, and I pray for them, and reach out to them to let them know I care.
Yankton, you are in my prayers and in the prayers of the churches in our community. We pray for health, for peace, for an awareness that no matter how troublesome the world is, we can be of good courage because Jesus has overcome all the trouble of the world on that first Easter Day.
