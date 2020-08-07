Yankton Morning Optimists
The Yankton Morning Optimists met by Zoom call on Monday, Aug. 3, at noon. There were 10 members and 2 guests in attendance. Mary Milroy called the meeting to order and following the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, she introduced our speakers.
Ashley Dimmer, Associate Director of Admissions at Mount Marty University and Carlos Saenz, head soccer coach at Mount Marty University, presented on the Yankton Connecting Cultures organization. Connecting Cultures is dedicated to increasing the awareness and acceptance of all cultures in the greater Yankton community. The Yankton community is more diverse than many people realize. Carlos was originally from Peru and attended college at Mount Marty. He returned 3 years ago to take on the position of head soccer coach. He started an informal group to provide support for people immigrating to the Yankton community. Ashley later joined the group and integrated the group into her master’s degree project which provided more structure to the group. Connecting Cultures’ mission is to create connections that cultivate a community that celebrates cultural diversity in the greater Yankton area. The group is organized around 3 core values: Advocacy- We believe everyone deserves a voice, Education- We believe an educated community is a strong community, and Celebration- We believe all cultures should be celebrated. The 3 pillars have a committee and the group as a whole meets quarterly. The group includes members from the community and members from Yankton’s service organizations. Past group events included a free soccer clinic which was very well attended by youth from the area and Music at the Meridian last summer with food and music. Tentative plans are under way for a celebration of Native American culture later in August. New members are encouraged. Please check their Facebook page for further information.
Mount Marty is expecting 50 international students this fall from a large number of countries including Greece, England, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Columbia, Peru, Germany, Brazil, and Italy. An important mission at Mount Marty and Connecting Cultures is to welcome these students and connect them to campus life and the Yankton community. Welcome families serve to help these students feel at home. The students’ families also need to feel connected and that their students are safe treated well, and that the college and community care about their welfare.
Thank you, Ashley and Carlos for an excellent and informative program about this important organization!
Updates:
The Yankton Morning Optimists will be selling beer at the Yankton Baseball Tournament August 7, 8, 9. Heath from Conkling Distributing donated 10 cases of beer. Chuck Iverson is making the arrangements for this event. If you are able to volunteer, please let Chuck Know. Thanks Chuck and Heath!
The Yankton Ribfest is scheduled for Aug. 29 and the Yankton Morning Optimists are planning a PokerRun in conjunction with the Ribfest. John Harris is chairing the event and volunteers are needed. Please let John know if you are able to volunteer.
The Yankton Morning Optimist scrapbooks have arrived. Thank you, Linda Wing and Hanson Briggs Specialty Advertising for donating the Optimist template and Linda for serving as club historian.
Optimist Board will meet Aug. 13 at noon by Zoom. Optimist members please consider becoming a board member. Chuck Iverson is the current VP and will become club President on Oct. 1. Sandy Hoffner will continue as Secretary and Lisa Berry will continue as Treasurer. We are in need of a VP for next year. Please consider volunteering as VP. Chuck will be a terrific President to work with.
Next meeting will be Aug. 10 at 7 a.m. Jennifer Adamson will be our speaker and will present an update on the Contact Center. Please be sure to attend.
