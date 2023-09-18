I retired last month, and my husband passed away unexpectedly shortly afterwards. Now I own two vehicles.
First, a 2019 Toyota Prius Prime bought used with Hypersonic Red paint with 8,700 miles. So far, I have only plugged in the Prius in my garage, where my husband installed a plug for that.
Second, a 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE bought new with Ruby Flare Pearl paint with 10,000 miles. The Camry has after-market macadamia leather seats.
Both cars have all the door and bumper guards to resist scratches and dings. Both are under a purchased extended warranty. Which car do you recommend I sell? Thank you! — Anne
Please accept my condolences, Anne. I didn’t know your husband, but both of you clearly had good taste in cars.
Here’s the question you should answer, Anne: Which car do you like driving more? Which one makes you feel more comfortable behind the wheel? In which car do you feel safe, in control and at ease? That’s the one you should keep.
The truth is, you have two great choices here, and either one of these can be expected to last many years and be largely trouble free. They both get great gas mileage. The Prius is famous for that (54 mpg, even if not plugged in). But the Camry hybrid is almost as good, rated at a pretty spectacular 52 mpg overall.
The Camry is more substantial and a bit safer. I think it’s also quieter and more comfortable. And if you have to carry four people for a long drive, I’m sure they’d rather be in the Camry than the Prius. But maybe you rarely do that, in which case it doesn’t matter. But you can’t make a bad decision here, Anne. Either car will serve you very well.
Me? I’m taking those macadamia leather seats.
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
