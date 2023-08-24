As the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota (CCFESD) looks to the future, it is has announced that current Vice President and COO Tony Menke will be replacing the retiring President and CEO Mark Conzemius on Jan. 7, 2024.

Beginning in 2022, Menke was the first-ever COO for the CCFESD, responsible for the support and growth of the staff and the day-to-day operations. Prior to joining the CCFESD, Menke worked ten years for the nationally recognized Catholic outreach program, Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). As a Regional Director, he managed missionaries across the country. Menke developed a new position as Director of Diocesan Relationships to further the collaboration between FOCUS and dioceses throughout the United States. He is concluding his master’s in theology from the Augustine Institute in Denver.

