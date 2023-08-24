As the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota (CCFESD) looks to the future, it is has announced that current Vice President and COO Tony Menke will be replacing the retiring President and CEO Mark Conzemius on Jan. 7, 2024.
Beginning in 2022, Menke was the first-ever COO for the CCFESD, responsible for the support and growth of the staff and the day-to-day operations. Prior to joining the CCFESD, Menke worked ten years for the nationally recognized Catholic outreach program, Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). As a Regional Director, he managed missionaries across the country. Menke developed a new position as Director of Diocesan Relationships to further the collaboration between FOCUS and dioceses throughout the United States. He is concluding his master’s in theology from the Augustine Institute in Denver.
“We are excited for Tony to lead the Catholic Community Foundation into the future,” said Kami Kurtenbach, Chair of the CCFESD Board of Directors. “Tony’s proven, faith-filled leadership skills will serve the Foundation and its donors and beneficiaries well into the future.
“At the same time, we are grateful to Mark Conzemius for his 29 years as the President and CEO,” added Kurtenbach. “Beginning as the first full-time employee, Mark led the Catholic Community Foundation’s tremendous growth and impact. We are excited that he has agreed to continue to support our mission as President-Emeritus, allowing Tony to step in to his new leadership role with confidence, while assuring the Foundation is able to retain its institutional knowledge and relationships.”
Menke’s announcement comes after a seven-month process led by a CEO Search Committee, chaired by CCFESD Board Member BJ Schaefbauer from Aberdeen. “I am grateful to the nine talented and dedicated CEO Search Committee members, representing all parts of our diverse diocese, for their prayerful discernment that concluded with today’s announcement,” said Schaefbauer. “It was a great process. We were blessed with excellent candidates and productive discussions.”
Under Conzemius’ leadership, the CCFESD has grown from $9 million in assets to $153 million, distributing over $130 million during that time to hundreds of donor-designated beneficiaries. Over 140,000 gifts have been processed totaling over $322 million — including $131 million in future estate gift expectancies.
“The Catholic Community Foundation is one of the most dynamic organizations of its type in the country,” Conzemius said. “I am excited for the future. Tony is a man of integrity that is steady, passionate and committed to Christ’s mission in the Church. He brings an evangelistic perspective, supporting Bishop DeGrood’s vision for lifelong Catholic missionary discipleship through God’s love. The Foundation is blessed to have his leadership, along with the talented staff and board members.”
Menke and his wife are expecting their fifth child in September and are parishioners of St. Lambert’s parish in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.