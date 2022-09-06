A few years ago, a farming friend told me during one of our periodic conversations over morning coffee, “If you want to know a little bit about something, just ask me — I only know a little bit.” This is the same person who proclaimed, “If you talk too much, you’ll get a sunburned tongue.”

Among his other bits of wisdom he described the most recent rainfall as a two-incher. He added, “That’s because the rain drops fell two inches apart on my sidewalk.”

