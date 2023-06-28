GAGE BECKER
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean’s List status for the 2023 spring semester. A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.
Area students include:
• Yankton — Gage Becker
PELLA, Iowa — The spring sports American Rivers Conference all-academic teams were announced, and 57 Central College student-athletes were honored for their academic and athletic excellence.
Bailey Anderson, Class of 2025 from Jefferson, is on the softball team and earned a 3.82 GPA majoring in kinesiology.
To qualify for the distinction, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing with one year at his or her current school, achieve a 3.5 GPA or better and be on the team’s eligibility list.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,273 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2023.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Area students include:
• Yankton — Peter D. Upton.
More than 2,060 students completed a total of 2,293 degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2023.
The breakdown of degrees and certificates granted includes:
• Undergraduate: 1,361 degrees and certificates for 1,233 undergraduate students
• Graduate: 932 degrees and certificates for 827 graduate students
For bachelor’s degrees, honors were conferred to the following:
• Summa cum laude: 115 students
• Magna cum laude: 407 students
• Cum laude: 292 students
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude award.
Area graduates included:
• Yankton — Peter D. Upton, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science BS, Cum Laude
LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 6,400 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
• College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
• College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Kevin G. Van Den Wymelenberg.
• College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
• College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
• College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
• College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
• College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
• Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Andy Belser.
• Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Following is a list of area honorees, listed alphabetically by hometown, with their year in school, college(s) and major(s). Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in the United States. Some students chose not to be listed.
• Bloomfield: Adam Johnson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
• Coleridge: Jersey Jansen, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Creighton: Averi Diedrichsen, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
• Creighton: Anna Morrill, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy.
• Creighton: Katharina Rice, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.
• Fordyce: Brianna Hopping, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations.
• Hartington: Sara Marie Burbach, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
• Hartington: Maizie Saffron Christensen, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
• Hartington: Hunter Gavin Heimes, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Hartington: Aiden Lammers, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering.
• Hartington: Willa Scoville, senior, Dean’s Lists, College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, advertising and public relations, and graphic design.
• Hartington: Carissa Wintz, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design.
• Randolph: Jenna Marie Albers, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.
• Randolph: Max Carlson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.
• Randolph: Abreanna Kaylynn Greiner, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.
• Randolph: Alexander John Schmit, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
• Wausa: Taylor Dwain Kumm, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and sports media and communication.
• Wynot: Kaylee Brooke Donner, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
• Wynot: Trystan Augustus Heimes, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Wynot: Skyler Sudbeck, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
• Beresford: Gage Lyle, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and accounting.
• Dakota Dunes: Elizabeth Morgan Clay, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.
• Dakota Dunes: Kaitlyn Brailee Hutchinson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12).
• Dakota Dunes: William Blake Morales III, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing.
• Dakota Dunes: Erica Olsen, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Dakota Dunes: Madeline Taylor Stout, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.
• Elk Point: Zoie Miller, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.
• Gayville: Brett Pirak, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance.
• Gayville: Derek Pirak, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Jefferson: Will Geary, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance.
• Lake Andes: Ciara Nelson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and environmental studies.
• Meckling: Lilly Johnson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations.
• North Sioux City: Carter Joseph Aldrich, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance.
• North Sioux City: Adi Bogenrief, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
• North Sioux City: Zachary Richard Masters, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Vermillion: Kenzie Kerkman, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
• Vermillion: Peyton Larson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and English.
• Wagner: Faithleigh Podzimek, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology.
• Yankton: Liliana Bozena Dannenbring, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing.
For the full Deans’ List, visit https://go.unl.edu/deanslist-spring23.
