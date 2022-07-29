CHICAGO — More than 400 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests recently attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in Chicago.
Nebraska FBLA Middle School and High School members competed June 29-July 2 in 79 competitive events and Nebraska FBLA Collegiate members competed June 24-27 in 47 competitive events. More than 12,000 FBLA members from 48 states, as well as U.S. territories and international chapters, attended the conference.
Students attended learning sessions with industry leaders, elected a national student officer team, and more than 700 middle school students, 8200 high school students, and nearly 600 college students competed in a variety of national events. The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of students’ hard work over the previous academic year and an opportunity to showcase the skills and knowledge gained in the classroom.
Nebraska members brought home 98 Top Ten awards. Local Top Ten award winners are:
HIGH SCHOOL AWARDS
• Fifth Place — Graphic Design: Tyler Baue and Ali Lundberg from Wausa High School
• Tenth Place — Sales Presentation: Trey McQuay from Wausa High School
Nebraska FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. Nebraska FBLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.
