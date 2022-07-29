CHICAGO — More than 400 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests recently attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in Chicago.

Nebraska FBLA Middle School and High School members competed June 29-July 2 in 79 competitive events and Nebraska FBLA Collegiate members competed June 24-27 in 47 competitive events. More than 12,000 FBLA members from 48 states, as well as U.S. territories and international chapters, attended the conference.

