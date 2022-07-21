JENNIFER KEITEL
FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Jennifer Keitel of Yankton graduated with a Master of Sport Admin degree in Coaching/Leadership Emphasis in March.
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students — nationally and internationally — at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations.
BRENNA BECKER
Buena Vista University recognized 52 students during its annual Senior Recognition Celebration this spring. This event demonstrates BVU’s pride for student achievements and honors students for their academic excellence, civic engagement and leadership.
Brenna Becker, a senior from Yankton majoring in business (management track) and Spanish, was named Senior of the Year among business management majors at Buena Vista University.
JOSIE GROSZ
SIOUX FALLS — Mount Marty University (Sioux Falls Campus) is pleased to announce its 2022 graduates.
Local graduates include the following:
• Kaylor — Josie L Grosz, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia
MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY
Mount Marty University in Yankton is pleased to announce its 2022 graduates.
Local graduates include the following:
• Beresford — Jonah D. Larson, Bachelor of Arts, Recreation Management and Tourism, Cum Laude
• Crofton, NE — Lauren J. Arens, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; Alicia M. Kloster, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hannah M. Steffen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna cum laude
• Fordyce, NE — Seth W. Wiebelhaus, Bachelor of Arts, Exercise Science
• Gayville — Heather L. Maier, Bachelor of Arts, Exercise Science, Magna cum laude
• Tyndall — Samantha J. Soukup, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
• Vermillion — Nicolas R. Anderson, Master of Education, Coaching Leadership; Sarah M. Chmelar, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
• Volin — Madyson M. Gilbertson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum laude
• Yankton — Mark M. Ackerman, Associate of Science, Horticulture; Alfonso C. Erickson, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice; Rochelle L. Losing, Master of Science in Nursing, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner; Lucia Misoji, Bachelor of Arts, Theology, Magna cum laude; Ryan J. Olson, Master of Education, Coaching Leadership; Ryan J. Reif, Associate of Arts, Business Administration; David A. Richardson II, Bachelor of Arts, Exercise Science; Isaac A. Sam, Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration; Luciano E. Santos, Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration, Cum laude; Melissa Schilousky, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner; Mason M. Townsend, Bachelor of Arts, Exercise Science
KENDRA BREWER
EMPORIA, Kan. — Kendra Rose Brewer graduated from Emporia State University in May 2022.
Brewer of Yankton graduated with a Master of Library Science degree with a concentration in Archives Studies.
