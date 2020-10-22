SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROOKINGS — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale (*). Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Students from 35 states and 36 foreign nations are on the list.
Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained. Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.
School Codes:
SAFES — College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
SAHSS — College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
SEHS — College of Education and Human Sciences
SENGR — Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
SNS — College of Natural Sciences
SNURS — College of Nursing
SPAHP — College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
———
• Alcester — Mitchell Joel Johnson*, SNS; Zachary Ryan Ronning*, SENGR; Amelia Lauren Stene*, SPAHP; Kassidy Esther Walth, SEHS
• Armour — Taylor Ann Eitemiller, SAFES; Daniel Alan Fuoss*, SAFES; Dexter Donald Jelsma*, SAFES; Erica Ann Koster, SEHS; Carly Jo Sparks*, SNS; Becca Nicole Ymker, SAHSS; Emily Joy Zomer*, SAHSS
• Avon — Jacob Donald Cihak*, SAFES; Kacie M. Mudder*, SPAHP
• Beresford — Shelby Lynne Bickett, SEHS; Matthew Marc Bogue*, SAFES; Hayden James Brewers*, SEHS; Angela Lee Jensen, SNURS; MaryEllen Ann Kennedy, SAHSS; Katherine Joy Mochel*, SNURS; Trystan John Olbertson*, SENGR; Kaden Aaron Petersen*, SNURS; Conner Jeffery Thaler*, SNS
• Bloomfield, Neb. — Dawson Cole French*, SAFES
• Centerville — Cody Elias Decker*, SENGR; Sadie LuAnn Huot, SNURS; Rebecca Lynn Hybertson*, SAHSS; Alison Rae Knutson*, SAFES
• Chancellor — Blake Dale Olson*, SAFES; Brittany Kay Olson*, SEHS; Zachary David Wipf, SAHSS
• Crofton, Neb. — Kyla Ann Dendinger*, SAFES; Kara Christine Eskins*, SNURS; Justin Michael Goeden, SAHSS; Kalli Jo Mueller*, SEHS; Danielle Rose Steffen, SAFES; Hannah Rose Van Heek, SPAHP
• Dakota Dunes — Andrew Lewis Hanshaw, SENGR; Braeden Nicholas Hunt, SENGR; Logan Taelor Hunt*, SENGR; Jeffrey Michael Kurtz*, SENGR; Dustin Packard Moon*, SPAHP; Hannah Grace Niemeyer*, SEHS; Travis James Ohl, SAHSS; Hayley Bretch Olson*, SAHSS; Marisa Nicole Schulz*, SENGR; Nicholas Joseph Voichahoske, SAFES
• Davis — Allyson S. Johnson, SAFES; Jacob David Lackas, SAHSS
• Delmont — Dillan Richard Thuringer*, SENGR
• Dimock — Danielle Elizabeth Norden, SAHSS
• Elk Point — Kylee Anne Donnelly*, SAHSS; Aubrie Kaye Franken*, SNS; Rachel Elizabeth Geary*, SAFES; Cody Hunter Kneip*, SAFES; Ariana Maria Limoges, SAHSS; Emily Marie Peirce*, SAHSS; Jadyn Beth Reed*, SEHS; Jordan Sidney Von Seggern*, SENGR
• Fordyce, Neb. — Nicole Marie Zavadil*, SNURS
• Freeman — Bryce Matthew Dannenbring, SAFES; Morgan Kristine Dannenbring*, SEHS; Jalen James Kaufman*, SAHSS; Tanner Joseph Rupp*, SENGR; Joseph Favio Ulloa*, SAHSS; Morgan Rae Waldner, SAHSS; Xavier Desmond Ward, SEHS
• Gayville — Parker Lee Bailey*, SAFES; Kaitlyn Marie Bratberg*, SAFES
• Hartington, Neb. — Isaac J. Creamer*, SAFES; Austin Brian Lange*, SNS
• Irene — Caitlin Marie Hinseth, SAHSS; Brianna Lorraine Johnson*, SEHS; Michael Lawrence Sees, SPAHP
• Jefferson — Madalyne Jo Schuldt, SPAHP
• Lake Andes — Sydney Marie Dvorak, SEHS; Kristan Kay Soukup*, SNURS
• Lesterville — Samuel Jason Caba*, SENGR; Abby Marie Fischer*, SAHSS; Sydney Morgan Gall*, SNURS; Taylor Alexandra Gall*, SEHS; Tracy Lynn Kruse*, SAFES; Sydney Lynn Kubal, SNS; Lucas Daniel Pedersen, SAFES
• Marion — Tory Jaymes Arbach, SAHSS; Renae Catherine Kayser, SAFES; Tayaih Celine Miller, SPAHP; Samantha Marie Schrag*, SAFES
• Menno — Levi Henry Heckenlaible, SEHS; Breanna Rose Mehlhaf*, SNURS
• Mission Hill — Meagan Kay Eilers*, SNURS; Matthew LaFave, SEHS; Mason James Steffen*, SNS; Brook Allen Van Osdel, SAFES
• North Sioux City — Elizabeth Rebekah Bauer, SENGR; Niya Marie Broveak, SAHSS; Hanna Lucille Cummins, SNS; Trevor Andrew Lambert, SENGR
• Olivet — Seth Evan Friesen*, SENGR
• Parker — Hannah Mary Even, SNS; Sierra Michele Getskow*, SEHS; Joseph Earl Dwane Joffer, SAHSS; Landon William Leberman*, SENGR; Austin James Licht*, SENGR; Noah David Maska*, SENGR; Morgan Lynne Messersmith, SAHSS; Kelby Jace Peters*, SPAHP; Grant August Plucker, SPAHP; Noah Paul Sandman*, SAFES
• Parkston — Brooke A. Bigge, SAHSS; Wesley George Genant*, SNS; Tye Evan Kost, SAFES; Katherine Elizabeth Lucas*, SNS; Jadee Rachelle Mattheis*, SAFES; Landry Kay McIntosh, SAHSS; McKenzie Ann Meyer, SNURS; Kailee Ann Schnabel*, SPAHP; Jeffrey Peter Smithey, SENGR
• Pickstown — Cade Elliot Fortuna*, SAFES; Phillip Lucas Hummel*, SAFES
• Platte — Kaitlyn Marie Berens, SAHSS; Camryn Jessie Boltjes, SAHSS; Grace Esther Brink, SAHSS; Mae Margaret Duba*, SEHS; Sarah Kae Erickson*, SNS; Riley Robert Hoffman, SENGR; Maggie Josephine Huizenga, SNURS; Jackson Douglas Johnson, SAHSS; Samantha Dee Ringling*, SEHS; Carly Marie Sprik, SENGR; Riley Alexander Stegmeier*, SEHS; Jessica Janae Vanderheiden, SAFES; Tori Ann Weins, SNURS
• Ponca, Neb. — Morgan Elise Swick*, SAHSS
• St. Helena, Neb. — Nathaniel John Wieseler*, SENGR
• Scotland — Bryce Jeffrey Scieszinski, SAFES
• Springfield — David James Hassing*, SAFES; Deann Doris Jelsma*, SNS
• Tabor — Emily Nichole Cap, SAFES; Joseph Michael Slama*, SEHS
• Tripp — Weston Lee Frank, SAFES; Noah Christian Schafers, SAFES; Ripley Megan Schafers, SAHSS; Tara Sarathna Spencer*, SEHS
• Tyndall — Kaleb Robert Crownover, SPAHP; Annie Rae Hoerth, SAFES; Jacob Earl Olson, SNS; Joshua Michael Schmidt*, SAFES; Michelle Lillian Sestak, SPAHP; Kaycee Dawn Walter, SAFES
• Utica — Sean Hunter Rolfs*, SAHSS
• Vermillion — Kailee Johanna Brinkmann, SEHS; Nicole Lynn Hauck, SEHS; Cody Alan Kronaizl*, SENGR; Anna Karen Orr, SAHSS; Maggie Rose Peterson, SENGR; Paul Dean Schwasinger, SPAHP; Stephanie Marie Warnke, SNURS; Macy Marie Winslow*, SPAHP
• Viborg — Walker James Kropuenske*, SAHSS; Brodee Ray Sherman, SENGR
• Volin — Grace Ann Dangel*, SAHSS; Charlotte Elizabeth Ekeren, SEHS
• Wagner — Avori Kristen Bastemeyer*, SNS; Brooke Marie Roth, SNURS
• Wakonda — Sophia Helene Leikvold*, SAHSS
• Wynot, Neb. — Cortney Jo Arkfeld, SNURS
• Yankton — Caroline Grace Al-Azzeh, SNS; Kristyn Laurel Albrecht*, SENGR; Hunter Lee Antrobus*, SEHS; Donovan Bryce Bain*, SNS; Dakotawinter Umeko Barnes*, SPAHP; Cortney Lynn Becker, SNURS; Tanner John Berg*, SNS; Sophie Rose Bisgard*, SNS; Britney Anne Bradwisch*, SEHS; Briana Jo Brandt, SPAHP; Bryce Johnathan Dangler*, SENGR; Michael J. Drotzmann, SAFES; Kasey Ann Erickson, SNS; Ethan Michael Fortner*, SAHSS; Kaitlyn Marie Frank*, SAHSS; Turner Nicholas Frank, SENGR; Michael A. Frick*, SNS; Savannah Marie Frick*, SEHS; David A. Friedenbach, SENGR; Samuel Douglas Hanson, SEHS; Megan Lee Haselhorst, SNURS; Paxton L. Heinz, SNURS; Elle Rae Hiltunen*, SEHS; James Donald Hoffman*, SEHS; Anne Elizabeth Knoff*, SNS; Cameron David Krejci*, SNS; Casey William Krejci*, SNS; Nicholas Thomas Kurtenbach*, SNS; Sophie Kaye McKee*, SNS; Holly Jo Medeck*, SEHS; Kendall Julian Megard*, SAHSS; Benjamin Marvin Mooney, SAFES; Payton Taylor Pierce, SAHSS; Jessica Lynn Reinhardt, SNS; Elizabeth Lynn Riley*, SENGR; Katie Rodig, SNURS; Nathan Paul Sangster, SNS; Cole Thomas Sawatzke, SNS; Keely Marie Schild, SAHSS; Mitchell James Schlingman, SAHSS; Emma Elizabeth-Anne Stewart*, SEHS; Tyler Douglas Strahl*, SAFES; Ethan Alexander Wishon, SNS; Cole Robert Lavern Withrow, SNS; Riley Mark Zimmerman*, SAFES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.