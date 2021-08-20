TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Everett Wood called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 12:05 p.m. in the Avera Pavillion with a meeting theme of “Dog Days of Summer.” Jeff May acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Holly Wortmann presented her word of the day “winnow,” meaning “remove people or things that are less important as from a list.”
Joyce Stevenes presented her persuasive speech “Recipe for Service.” She informed her audience about Mainstreet Treasures, the thrift store in Crofton, Neb., that is voluntarily run. The store gives all proceeds back to the community. Joyce made a powerful statement about the importance of community service and working together.
As Table Topics master, Rhonda Hart asked Jeff May, Joyce Stevens, Tara Spangler, Everett Wood and Jan Schiferl questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
May evaluated Stevens’ speech. He complimented her on her ease of delivery and successful attempt to persuade her audience to think about the significance of service in a community.
Schiferl, as ah Counter, noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Wortmann noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. She also noted five uses of the word of the day.
As General Evaluator, Tara Spangler evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best speaker and table topics awards went to Joyce Stevens. The best evaluator award winner was Jeff May. Toastmaster Woods adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
