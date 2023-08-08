High costs and shortages of pharmaceuticals are serious, on-going issues. Drug prices in the U.S. are among the highest in the world. A recent survey by the Rand Corporation looked at drug prices in 32 developed countries. U.S. prices were the highest in the group and were more than twice the average of prices in other countries. What is especially troubling is that the products sold in many of these countries are the same drugs produced by the same manufacturers as those sold in the U.S. at much higher prices.

When it comes to drug prices, consumers — and even third-party payers — have little bargaining power.  The reality is, drug companies are free to charge “what the market will bear.”

