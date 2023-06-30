“Take me out to the ball game! Take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack.” This song is heard at many 7th inning stretches at baseball parks everywhere. However, the concession stands needed to provide those staples for America’s pastime do not open themselves. It takes the efforts of volunteers to make it happen. For the past 10 years, Lynne and Doug Nelson have been volunteering their time setting up and running the concessions at Riverside Field for the Mount Marty University and Yankton High School Club spring baseball seasons.

Lynne and Doug clean the concession stand prior to the first game of the year. They order, buy, and stock the concession stand weekly during the spring months of February, March, April and beginning of May. The weather can be brutal and the schedule to get in games is constantly changing. Lynne and Doug have been a part of the Yankton Baseball Association program for 20+ years. Doug has been past president and an integral part of the renovations at Riverside Field over those years.

