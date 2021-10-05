VERMILLION — Vermillion Medical Clinic has announced the addition of Alex Lunneborg, a family medicine physician assistant, as a medical provider at the clinic.
Lunneborg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Radiologic Technology from Presentation College in Aberdeen in May 2017. After graduating and working in the X-ray field for a couple of years, however, he found that spending his days solely in that department wasn’t completely fulfilling to him. “Working in X-ray, you are with patients for such a short time and only involved in a small piece of diagnostics. I really wanted the rapport that’s established being a provider and involved in treatment of a patient long-term,” he says.
And so, ready to face another challenge, he enrolled in the University of South Dakota Physician Assistant Studies Program, earning his Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies in July 2021.
In that program, PA candidates participate in 10 five-week clinical rotations at various health care facilities in an array of areas, such as family medicine, pediatrics and surgery. Lunneborg completed some of those rotations at the Vermillion Medical Clinic as a student.
“I’m excited to start,” he says. “I hope to bring a fresh, energetic, passionate attitude to the clinic every day. I want my patients to feel comfortable and relaxed while under my care and to trust in my care. I hope to become more involved in the community through medicine.
“Establishing relationships, building on those and bringing a positive, healthy outlook to Vermillion is something I strive for,” Lunneborg continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.