This is the first year for Viborg-Hurley HOSA. It was implemented into the school by Camron Groenke with support from Stacey Sorlien, Pioneer Memorial Hospital. HOSA stands for Health Occupation Students of America. According to HOSA’s website, “HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration, and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and enhancing the delivery of quality health care to all people. HOSA’s goal is to encourage all health science instructors and students to affiliate and be actively involved in the HSE-HOSA Partnership. HOSA provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition exclusively for secondary, postsecondary, middle school, adult, and collegiate students enrolled in health science education and biomedical science programs or have interests in pursuing careers in health professions. HOSA is 100% health care! Since its inception in 1976, HOSA has grown steadily reaching over 260,000 members through 54 chartered HOSA Associations.”
This year the state conference was held in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon on March 30th and 31st. In order for participants to participate in competition at state, many of them had to take an online test in their field of interest. The top 12 scorers in the state then went on to compete at the state conference. We had many student competitors that qualified for state: Haley Nelson-Medical Assisting; Evelyn Ebright-Nursing Assisting; Madelyn Feiock- Physical Therapy; Shane Harms- Sports Medicine; Zoey Christensen- Veterinary Science; Paisley Skonhovd- Clinical Specialty; Gia Miller and Lincoln Mansfield- EMT; Shelby and Tatum Lyons- Forensic Science; Charley Nelson, Kyla Peterson, and Jordyn Frederickson- Health Education; Devin Sayler- Nutrition; and Shane Harms, Lauren Petersen, and Madelyn Vasgaard-Anatomage Tournament.
Two students came out of state competition in the top three in the state and will now move on to National competition in Dallas June 21-23. Congratulations to Zoey Christensen -— Vet Science and Shane Harms — Sports Medicine! We wish them all the best, and what an accomplishment for the first year of participation.
