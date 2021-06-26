Great Opportunity for a Healthcare Career
Housekeeper
Req # 2105031 – Cleans resident rooms, baths, offices, halls, and other areas; day shift: 6:30AM-2:30PM; 52.5 hrs/2wks; part time, benefit eligible position; position requires every other weekend and holiday rotation. $500 Sign On Bonus
Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton SD
Avera offers competitive compensation, benefits and professional growth in a caring working environment. For more information about these opportunities,
and a full list of other opportunities, please visit our website at www.averajobs.org, or call Avera Human Resources at (605) 995-2204. Please reference appropriate Req. # when applying.
Avera is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer
Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
