HAS OPENINGS FOR PART-TIME, YEAR-ROUND SURVEY INTERVIEWERS
20-50 Hours A Month, $14.95/Hr & $0.575/Mile. Must be a U.S. Citizen, 18 years of age or older, have valid drivers license, reliable vehicle, and be available to work day, evening, and weekend hrs.
To Apply, Email: Name, Phone, Full Address, County, & How You Heard Of This Job Opportunity To: Denver.recruit@Census.gov Bilingual English/Spanish Speakers Encouraged To Apply
The U.S. Department of Commerce is An Equal Opportunity Employer. This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need reasonable accommodations for any part of the application process, please notify the agency. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
