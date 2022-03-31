SIGN ON BONUSES - ASTEC Mar 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save $2,000 Sign On Bonus For Evening Shift Production Positions$1,000 Sign On Bonus For Day & Weekend Shift Production PositionsWALK-IN INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE DAILY CURRENT OPENINGS INCLUDE:•Assembler•Assistant Controller•CNC Machinist•Cost Accounting Manager•Electrical Controls Programmer•Electrician•Electronics Technician•Financial Accounting Manager• Inside Equipment Sales Positions oApplications Engineer oApplications Manager oApplications Specialist •IT Systems Administrator•Machine Operator•Manufacturing Engineer•New Product Development Design Engineer•Painter/Shotblaster•Product Verification & Validation Test Engineer•Technical Sales Engineer•Technical Sales Manager•Welder (Regular or Flux Core)Immediate Benefits & Relocation Assistance Available.Apply at:ASTEC (formerly known as Kolberg-Pioneer)700 W. 21st St., Yankton, SD 57078605-665-9311 • www.astecindustries.comEOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs SIGN ON BONUSES - ASTEC 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 Inmates Reported Missing From Yankton CenterYankton County Death In Controlled Burn InvestigatedFamily TiesCity Moves Forward With Development ProjectJeremy JohnsonDaniel ‘Dan’ KuchtaLake Andes Dispensary Breaks New GroundDaily Record: ArrestsJacob WagesDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Infected’ (63)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: An Energy Update (9)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (7)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)Letter: Misleading (5)The $1.5 Trillion Man (3)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
