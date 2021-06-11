Yankton School District is now accepting applications for the following positions:
Full-Time Head Custodian at Webster Elementary
Year round position, 40 hr/wk. Primarily daytime hours, with some nights and weekends. Experience preferred. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave and other voluntary insurance benefits.
Paraprofessional
Positions open until filled. Starting wage- $15.00/hr. Work hours vary. Preference may be given to applicants with a background in K-12 education, special education or early childhood education. Selected applicants must provide qualifying documentation
Join Our Team!
For all positions, apply online at: www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment
For assistance applying online come to the YSD Administration Building, 2410 W. City Limits Road, Yankton, SD
Between 7:30am-3:30pm
Monday-Friday
YSD is an EOE
