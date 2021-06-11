Yankton School District is now accepting applications for the following positions:

Full-Time Head Custodian at Webster Elementary

Year round position, 40 hr/wk. Primarily daytime hours, with some nights and weekends. Experience preferred. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave and other voluntary insurance benefits.

Paraprofessional

Positions open until filled. Starting wage- $15.00/hr. Work hours vary. Preference may be given to applicants with a background in K-12 education, special education or early childhood education. Selected applicants must provide qualifying documentation

Join Our Team!

For all positions, apply online at: www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment

For assistance applying online come to the YSD Administration Building, 2410 W. City Limits Road, Yankton, SD

Between 7:30am-3:30pm

Monday-Friday

YSD is an EOE

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.