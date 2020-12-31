Director of Advancement Services and Stewardship Officer: 

The Director of Advancement Services and Stewardship Officer

will be responsible for supporting the university’s fundraising

efforts by coordinating advancement efforts, managing alumni

and donor databases, and creating/sustaining a comprehensive

donor stewardship plan. A bachelor’s degree and two to five

years of related work experience required with knowledge of and

prior use of Raiser’s Edge preferred. Looking for an individual

with superb attention to detail, knowledge of fundraising and

data analysis, excellent communication and collaboration skills,

ability to work independently, proficient with Google and

Microsoft products, and committed to the mission of MMU.

Creative Marketing Coordinator:

The Creative Marketing Coordinator will apply his/her creative and marketing expertise to produce and oversee the design of

all visual and written elements to tell the story of the brand and

mission of Mount Marty University, and align materials with

the university’s goals. A bachelor’s degree in marketing and/or

design, along with post-educational experience in a marketing

field is preferred. Background in writing, public relations and

journalism is a plus. Individuals must be a self-starter and

problem solver who keeps up with trends and growth in the

marketing and design industries and knowledge of Adobe

Creative Suite: InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, etc.,

and Microsoft Office Suite, multi-media channel knowledge:

website editing via a CMS similar to Wordpress, social media,

traditional and digital advertising, experience in telling visual

stories that can live on a variety of media channels, listen/

assess/plan/execute/measure mentality, and organizational and

timeline-driven mentality.

Apply online at www.mountmarty.edu

