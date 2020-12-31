Director of Advancement Services and Stewardship Officer:
The Director of Advancement Services and Stewardship Officer
will be responsible for supporting the university’s fundraising
efforts by coordinating advancement efforts, managing alumni
and donor databases, and creating/sustaining a comprehensive
donor stewardship plan. A bachelor’s degree and two to five
years of related work experience required with knowledge of and
prior use of Raiser’s Edge preferred. Looking for an individual
with superb attention to detail, knowledge of fundraising and
data analysis, excellent communication and collaboration skills,
ability to work independently, proficient with Google and
Microsoft products, and committed to the mission of MMU.
Creative Marketing Coordinator:
The Creative Marketing Coordinator will apply his/her creative and marketing expertise to produce and oversee the design of
all visual and written elements to tell the story of the brand and
mission of Mount Marty University, and align materials with
the university’s goals. A bachelor’s degree in marketing and/or
design, along with post-educational experience in a marketing
field is preferred. Background in writing, public relations and
journalism is a plus. Individuals must be a self-starter and
problem solver who keeps up with trends and growth in the
marketing and design industries and knowledge of Adobe
Creative Suite: InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, etc.,
and Microsoft Office Suite, multi-media channel knowledge:
website editing via a CMS similar to Wordpress, social media,
traditional and digital advertising, experience in telling visual
stories that can live on a variety of media channels, listen/
assess/plan/execute/measure mentality, and organizational and
timeline-driven mentality.
Apply online at www.mountmarty.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.