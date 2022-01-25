Summer Seasonal Employment - City of Yankton Jan 25, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Yankton is currently accepting applications for Summer Seasonal employment.For more information please visit www.cityofyankton.orgApplications may be submitted online or may be requested from the Human Resources office, City Hall, 416 Walnut, PO Box 176, Yankton, SD 57078. Persons needing accommodation in order to apply for these positions should contact (605) 668-5221.Preference will be given to applications received by April 1, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated Jan 21, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Summer Seasonal Employment - City of Yankton 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Motel Bought For Employee HousingHuman Trafficking Exists In Yankton AreaActor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatmentVermillion Woman Sentenced For 2020 Death Of Son3 People Involved In Armour ShootingIn The RezoneUpdate 9:29 p.m.: One Arrested After Stabbing Incident In YanktonPaul BognerRescue Pet Leads A Dog’s Life At SHMNew Friends Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (15)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
