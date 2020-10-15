Registered Nurse
Wages DOQE + $1000 Sign On Bonus
Hours of work: 8AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday
Oversee Nursing Services supervising the day today work of three med aides and 1 LPN
Member of Administrative Team
Provides training in medication administration
to uncertified direct support staff
Provide nursing interventions to people receiving services,
including initial assessment, treatment, monitoring,
and follow-up
Participates on Agency Committees as assigned
This is a full time, salaried position offering Health, Dental, Life
Insurances, 401K, Great Life membership,
3 weeks paid vacation, sick leave and holiday pay.
ABS is an EEO employer
