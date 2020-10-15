Registered Nurse

Wages DOQE + $1000 Sign On Bonus

Hours of work: 8AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday

Oversee Nursing Services supervising the day today work of three med aides and 1 LPN

Member of Administrative Team

Provides training in medication administration

to uncertified direct support staff

Provide nursing interventions to people receiving services,

including initial assessment, treatment, monitoring,

and follow-up

Participates on Agency Committees as assigned

This is a full time, salaried position offering Health, Dental, Life

Insurances, 401K, Great Life membership,

3 weeks paid vacation, sick leave and holiday pay.

ABS is an EEO employer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.