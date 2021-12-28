Multiple Positions Open - ASTEC Dec 28, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save $2,000 Sign On Bonus For Evening Shift Production Positions$1,000 Sign On Bonus For Day & Weekend Shift Production PositionsWALK-IN INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE DAILY CURRENT OPENINGS INCLUDE:•Assembler•CNC Machinist•Buyer•Equipment Operator•Equipment Inside Sales Coordinator•Machine Operator •Material Handler•Team Leader for Parts Shipping•Welder(Regular or Flux Core)Immediate Benefits & Relocation Assistance Available.Apply at:ASTEC (formerly known as Kolberg-Pioneer)700 W. 21st St., Yankton, SD 57078605-665-9311 • www.astecindustries.comEOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Cute small 2-bedroom house $590/month plus deposit. No pets/ inside $590 Updated Dec 23, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Assistant Registrar - USD Sanford School of Medicine 7 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLongtime Yankton Chiropractor Ready To Step Into RetirementPreston HofmannMors Caps Historic Career For Yankton Boys’ BasketballOfficials Picking Up The Pieces After Lake Andes FireYankton Businessman Sees The Light With Solar EnergyA Big Money BoostDave EmeryGene SpenceGene SpenceCounty Takes Next Step With Medical Cannabis Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (8)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.