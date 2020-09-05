OPERATORS
YES! Great Plains Processing is Hiring for Operators in our new animal feed supplement plant in Yankton, SD. GPP is considered an “essential employer” that will not shut down due to COVID-19. GPP has a full range of benefits starting with competitive pay ($18.00-$28.00 DOE). GPP offers Blue Cross Blue Shield, Delta Dental, 401(k), generous PTO and more! We are currently hiring for evening and overnight shifts with shift differential provided. Our NEW facility is state of the art and we are growing…significantly! Must be able to handle physical workload up to 55 lbs. Experience preferred, but if you don’t have experience and are looking to make a job change, we will train you!
Please apply today on our website at www.gpp-co.com or request an application emailed to you from hr@gpp-co.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.