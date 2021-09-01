WE’RE GROWING!
Our offices are currently looking for an individual to fill the position of front office receptionist at our primary location in Yankton, SD. The individual would be responsible for registering and checking in patients as well as performing various office duties. This a full-time, benefit eligible position.
Examples of Duties:
• Greet patients in a kind, courteous, and professional manner.
• Registering patients as well as checking patients in and out from appointments.
• Verifying demographics, including insurance information.
• Collect Co-pays.
• Answer and route phone calls.
• Maintain strict confidentiality in compliance with HIPAA regulations.
• Knowledge of computer systems preferred.
• Experience with EMR preferred.
• Insurance experience preferred but not required.
Scheduled hours: Monday-Friday
Typical hours: 8AM-5PM
Job Type: Full-time
Willcockson Eye Associates, P.C., 415 W. 3rd Street, Yankton, SD
