WE'RE HIRING
FINANCE CLERK
Requirements: Minimum of Associates Degree in Accounting and 2 Years Work Experience.
SURVEILLANCE OFFICER
Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent Work Experience.
SECURITY OFFICER
Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent Work Experience (Military or Police Background)
* ONLY Serious Applicants
* Must be at Least 21 Years old
* Apply at www.ohiyacasino.com OR call 402-857-3860
7 MILES EAST OF NIOBRARA, NE
402-857-3860
OHIYA CASINO & RESORT / SANTEE SIOUX NATION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.