Marketing Assistant
The Buffalo Bulletin is seeking applications for a Marketing Assistant to work as part of our advertising and marketing team. This position will offer administrative support and fill in on essential tasks by providing general clerical tasks for the office like answering phones, organizing files, printing reports and sending outgoing mail. In addition to administrative assistance, this position will share ideas with Marketing Managers and create presentations to help them pitch new marketing campaigns. Opportunity for advancement.
Skills and Qualifications
Communication: Strong written and verbal communication skills as well as organizational skills to collaborate with team members, vendors and other company employees to understand the needs of the marketing department and clientele.
Creativity: Help create visually appealing images and marketing materials.
Analytical: Research, analyze and report market research and trends as well as marketing campaign results by compiling data and presenting it in an easy-to-understand method.
Project management: This position will be involved with multiple projects at one time. The ability to organize details and complete projects in a timely manner is crucial in this position.
Salary
This position offers a salary range of $12.50 to $15 per hour depending on experience. We offer a generous benefit package including 4 weeks paid time off, retirement package and free family health club membership.
If you are creative, professional and have a passion for helping businesses grow in Johnson County email your resume to Ashley@buffalobulletin.com.
Buffalo Bulletin
58 N. Lobban | 307-684-2223 | www.buffalobulletin.com
Log In
