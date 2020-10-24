Human Resources Representative

A worldwide manufacturer of flexible core heat exchangers for the Mining, Construction and Oil and Gas Industries is searching for a Human Resources Representative. The major areas of responsibility include consulting with department supervisors regarding employment concerns, training and development, recruiting, branding, employee relations, compensation, benefits and employee services. Coordinate Human Resources practices and objectives and assists and advises HR supervisor on Human Resources issues.

Position Requirements:

• Perform HR functions including effective recruiting, onboarding,

HR process creation and administration, benefits administration,

employee relations, training, compensation, performance

management review process, FMLA, Worker’s Compensation,

Unemployment and other HR duties.

• Ensure compliance and adhere with corporate policies and

Federal and State regulations.

• High School Diploma or GED with a minimum of 3 years of

experience in Human Resources.

• Domestic and international travel is required and may involve

weekends, depending upon the particular project.

Basic Qualifications:

Knowledge of Federal and State laws/regulations pertaining to HR

practices and procedures.

Abilities: speak and write clearly; communicate effectively; research

employee situations quickly and logically; assess skills required

for the various job descriptions and positions. Must be able to

successfully complete a pre-employment physical and back ground

check.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Previous experience in Human Resources within a

manufacturing/industrial field.

• Associates degree in an HR related field

• Experience in Lean Manufacturing

• PHR or SPHR certification a plus

Benefits:

• $750 sign on bonus

• PTO

• Medical, dental and vision coverage

• Disability and Life insurance

• 401(k)

• Profit Sharing

• Production Bonuses

• Paid holidays

For more information and to apply go online to MESABI.com

