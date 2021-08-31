City Maintenance
The City of Scotland, SD, is taking applications for a full-time Maintenance Worker. Work areas include, but are not limited to water, sewer, streets, snow removal, rubble site, and pool. The following certifications/licenses must be possessed or be able to obtain: Class I Water Distribution, Class I Wastewater Treatment and Collection, Certified Spraying (G,9,4), Certified Pool Operator, and a valid Commercial SD Driver’s License. Mechanical ability and knowledge and experience with all types of equipment are desired. Salary is dependent on qualifications and experience.
Applications and job descriptions can be picked up at the City Finance Office located at 530 Juniper Street, Scotland, SD or call 605-583-2320.
Completed applications can be sent to:
City of Scotland
PO Box 316, Scotland, SD 57059
Position open until filled.
