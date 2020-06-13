ATTENTION ALL
REGISTERED NURSES!
*New Increased Starting Wages*
*Flexible Schedules*
*Great Benefits*Guaranteed Hours*
$3,200 HIRING INCENTIVE–
NEW GRADS ELIGIBLE!
The SD Human Services Center, a 277-bed inpatient psychiatric and chemical dependency treatment facility, is seeking full and part-time RN’s. Positions will participate with interdisciplinary team to provide medical and psychiatric treatment for acute, psychiatric rehabilitation, geriatric and adolescent patients. HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes 3 weeks paid vacation, 10 paid holidays per year, employer paid health insurance for employee, fully-matched retirement
plan and more! Salary is $25.66 -$29.70 per hour plus $1.00 per hour shift pay for evening shift and $1.50 per hour for night shift and $1.00 per hour for Geriatrics plus $1.50 per hour weekend pay.
To apply go to http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus.
Job ID #14178 or #14179. For more information
contact the HR office at 605-668-3118.
