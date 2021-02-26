Job Opening. Manitou Group is currently looking for an experienced candidate to fill the position of: Senior HR Generalist. Strong opportunity for advancement in this role. Manitou offers competitive wages and outstanding benefits including, 12 paid holidays, medical, dental, PTO, disability, profit share & a robust matching 401(k). If you are interested in joining our team please submit your resume to: https://career5.successfactors.eu/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobld=39423&company=MANITOU. Manitou Group Human Resources 900 Ferdig St., Yankton, SD 57078. Pre-employment drug screen is required. Manitou is an EOE.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- From The Publisher: No Fences Around The Capitol (16)
- Letter: Obama’s Motives (12)
- Yankton Puts Mask Mandate On Hold (11)
- Letter: The Education Of Kristi Noem (11)
- Letter: Four Points (11)
- Letter: Double Kudos (9)
- Letter: Johnson’s ‘No’ Vote (6)
- Letter: Bashing Trump (4)
- Letter: Stop And Think (4)
- Letter: ‘Catch The Conscience’ Of Senators (3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.