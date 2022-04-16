District Business Manager - Isanti Community Schools Apr 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Isanti Community SchoolsDistrict Business ManagerJob Description: Reports To: SuperintendentWork Schedule:8:00am - 4:00pm Monday-Friday during the school year;7:00am-5:00pm Monday-Thursday during the summerSalary/Benefits: Competitive salary, family health insurance, single dental and vision***POSITION OPEN UNTIL FILLED***Qualifications: Immediate opening for a district Business Manager.• Education: Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, in business or related field (preferred)• Technology skills, ability to use Excel and Word and to be able to learn new software programs (required)• Teachable, willing to learn new skills and to develop new abilities (required)• Hard worker, willing to put in the necessary time to accomplish task at hand (required)• Understanding of bookkeeping and school finance (desired) • Understanding of bookkeeping and school finance management systems (desired)• Excellent attendance record• Excellent communication skills• Willing and able to comply with the standards for ethical and professional performance as established by the State Board of Education.• Positive interpersonal skills.• Ability to foster positive and supportive relationships with all stakeholders within the school system(students, staff, parents, and community members.)• Must be vaccinated for COVID-19Application Procedure:Please submit the following to personnel@santeeschools.org:• Application for Employment - Posted on website or pick up from front office• Copy of unofficial transcript(s) or diploma• Copy of COVID-19 vaccination card206 Frazier Ave. E., Niobrara, NE 68760402-857-2741 * www.santeeschools.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 