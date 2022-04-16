Isanti Community Schools

District Business Manager

Job Description:

Reports To: Superintendent

Work Schedule:

8:00am - 4:00pm Monday-Friday during the school year;

7:00am-5:00pm Monday-Thursday during the summer

Salary/Benefits: Competitive salary, family health insurance, single dental and vision

***POSITION OPEN UNTIL FILLED***

Qualifications: Immediate opening for a district Business Manager.

• Education: Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, in business or related field (preferred)

• Technology skills, ability to use Excel and Word and to be able to learn new software programs (required)

• Teachable, willing to learn new skills and to develop new abilities (required)

• Hard worker, willing to put in the necessary time to accomplish task at hand (required)

• Understanding of bookkeeping and school finance (desired)

• Understanding of bookkeeping and school finance management systems  (desired)

• Excellent attendance record

• Excellent communication skills

• Willing and able to comply with the standards for ethical and professional  performance as established by the State Board of Education.

• Positive interpersonal skills.

• Ability to foster positive and supportive relationships with all stakeholders within the school system(students, staff, parents, and community members.)

• Must be vaccinated for COVID-19

Application Procedure:

Please submit the following to personnel@santeeschools.org:

• Application for Employment - Posted on website or pick up from front office

• Copy of unofficial transcript(s) or diploma

• Copy of COVID-19 vaccination card

206 Frazier Ave. E., Niobrara, NE 68760

402-857-2741 * www.santeeschools.org

